Ivana Modica (47) was killed by her partner, the Air Force pilot Javier Carlos Galvan (44), with whom he had lived in La Falda, Córdoba, for a few months.

After eight days missing and when the situation seemed to find no answers, late this Friday the expected confession of the suspect arrived and the resolution of the case.

The break occurred at the close of a week of search with negative results at various points in the surroundings of the city of Cordoba. The declaration of Galván himself was key, when this Friday he was heard by the prosecutor Jorgelina Gómez in the courts of Cosquín.

Carlos Galván, a femicide from Ivana Modica, took a photo on January 6 at the Olaen waterfall, where they would have gone together. (Facebook of Javier Galván / La Voz)

Minutes later, special groups of the Córdoba Police they mounted simultaneous search operations, as confirmed by the newspaper La Voz.

The raking zone is now concentrated in an area comprised by the link to the old Square Road and the vicinity of Eden hotel, in La Falda. The data was provided by the femicide himself.

The operation is led by the Deputy Chief of Police, Ariel Leclerc, and has the help of firefighters.

In the afternoon it was learned that the prosecutor had decided to transfer the detainee to Bouwer prison, probably with the intention of forcing a confession to clarify the search.

After 8 p.m., a major operation was deployed at the La Falda police station to transfer Galván to prison.

Earlier, Galván’s lawyer had confirmed that his client was going to testify. Speaking to the La Estafeta Online portal, the lawyer said: “I understand that he is transferred to the Cosquín Prosecutor’s Office. He wants to testify.”

According to the newspaper La Voz, the investigation team let it be known that both on the steering wheel and in one of the seats of the white Renault Fluent driven by Galván in the early hours of Friday, they appeared traces compatible with human blood stains.

Ivana Modica communicated for the last time with her daughter Nicole last Thursday the 11th around midnight, when they exchanged text messages by cell phone.

For his part, Galván made the police report for the disappearance of his partner on Friday the 12th, arguing that he had not heard from her since she had left for work in the morning.

