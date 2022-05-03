Romina De Cesare had been missing for 24 hours. To give the alarm the current partner. She was found lifeless in her apartment. The ex wandered along the beach of Sabaudia in a confused state

Killed with 15 stab wounds to the abdomen. Romina De Cesare, 36, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend who was stopped in Sabaudia in a state of confusion. The man, Pietro Ialongo, 38, originally from Isernia, wandered along the beach uttering disjointed sentences. Once stopped and taken to the hospital, he would have given the woman’s address as a reference. There had been no news of Romina for several hours. Her lifeless body was found by agents from the Flying Squad and the Fire Brigade, alerted by the victim’s current companion who was suspicious that he hadn’t been able to track her down for hours. When the door was broken down, the 36-year-old’s body was on the ground, with obvious signs of stab wounds and bleeding. Just in the same hours, the report of a man in a confused state who turned out to be her ex-boyfriend, the perpetrator of the femicide.