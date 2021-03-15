She won the presidency of the Emirati Parliament for the Child by acclamation during the first procedural session of the first legislative term, which was held this morning in Zayed Hall at the headquarters of the Federal National Council, the girl Mathayel Muhammad Al-Suridi, in the presence of the President of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, under the kind patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation.

She also won the position of Deputy Speaker of the Emirati Parliament for the child, Mariam bint Omar Al Hamli, and the position of Rapporteur, the child Muzna bint Muhammad Al Mansoori, in accordance with the statute that was approved at the beginning of the session moderated by Her Excellency Maryam bin Thania, a member of the Federal National Council.

The President of the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghubash, congratulated the President of the UAE Parliament for the Child, on the confidence of her colleagues, wishing her success in presiding over the first Emirati Parliament for the Child, and said: “I was pleased to be among you as I witness an important historical moment in our country’s march with the start of the work of the first Emirati parliament for children. He added, “Undoubtedly, it is a practice that we are proud and proud of in the Federal National Council, and we highly value the guidance and care of their Highnesses Sheikhs on this concern because the Emirati child lives the future and whoever lives the future has the right to participate in making it, and we have high confidence in your abilities, efforts and perseverance, and we trust that this experience is true.” It will add a lot to you and to us in the council, and we wish you good luck. We in the council are happy with this partnership with you and are also happy to provide what support can be provided in various aspects. “

For her part, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Al-Reem bint Abdullah Al-Falasi, said: “The launch of the UAE Parliament for the Child comes as a confirmation from the United Arab Emirates of the importance of child participation in all fields and the keenness to play its roles responsibly, efficiently and competently to complete the development process witnessed by the country. Today, the launch of the Child Parliament came as a culmination of the state’s efforts and an occasion to be added to the list of its achievements in caring for people as a priority for our wise leadership, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and that the Child Parliament represents an important step towards strengthening the political participation of children towards building and participating in his opinion in Serving his cases. “

She emphasized that the Child Parliament consolidates the position of the UAE in the approach of the Shura, which was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and contributes significantly to supporting the childhood process, represents a qualitative leap in the interest in childhood, a platform for children to express their views, and an important platform that will contribute to their upbringing and raising their awareness, no Especially since today’s children are the youth of tomorrow and the pillars of the future.

The President of the Emirati Parliament for the Child, Mathayel Muhammad Al-Suraidi, said in a speech: “I am pleased in all of us to extend the highest verses of gratitude and gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak,” Mother of the Emirates “, may God protect her, and to His Excellency Saqr Ghubash, Chairman of the Federal National Council, and His Excellency Al-Reem Al Falasi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council. For motherhood and childhood, and to the honorable sisters and brothers, members of the two work teams who implemented the Emirati Parliament project for the child from the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood for their great efforts to make this important national project successful.

She added, “The Emirati Parliament for Children aims to enable us, members of Parliament, to properly practice parliamentary work, and to develop a culture of dialogue between us and state officials in a way that serves all children’s issues and protects their rights by introducing them to these rights and how to defend them, as well as strengthening the role of the Emirati child towards his issues.” National and Arab parliaments, exchange of experiences and experiences with the Arab Parliament for Children and other Arab parliaments, and participate in forums and festivals for children at the Arab and international levels.

The President of the UAE Parliament for the Child affirmed that the FNC’s march represents a pioneering experience for us and an example to be emulated in its effective exercise of its legislative and oversight role in its committees and sessions in service of the nation’s issues in various sectors. Presenting our ideas and discussing them with decision-makers about the overall challenges that face us in issues of education, health, culture, media, youth, sports and others, which will increase our self-confidence, enhance our law culture as future generations, in addition to refining our personalities and providing an opportunity for the emergence of effective student leaders in the future.





