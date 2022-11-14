In 2020, Sean Bailey, head of Disney’s live-action film division, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga without Johnny Depp. At that time, the brand claimed that “they were looking to give a new vitality to the franchise.”

Now, two years after this announcement, where it was confirmed that Margot Robbie would lead a new pirate tape, it is the actress herself who confirmed the cancellation of said project. In conversation with Vanity Fair, The interpreter indicated that Disney decided not to continue with the tape.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while. The story was carried out by women; not totally, but with a female cast and direction, with a different plot that we thought would have been really cool for fans. I guess Disney doesn’t want to do it anymore, “said the interpreter.

Actress Margot Robbie was going to star in a “Pirates of the Caribbean” spin-off. Photo: Disney.

Will Johnny Depp be able to return to “Pirates of the Caribbean”?

Last April, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They were a world trend when facing a media trial for a case of defamation. At the meeting, the actor told how the accusation of domestic violence against his ex-wife harmed his career and his time in “Pirates of the Caribbean”, a saga that at that time was preparing a sixth installment.

Johnny Depp walks away from Disney and explains why he will no longer be a part of his movies. Photo: Composition/Disney

“One of my team members sent me a notice where you saw a comment from Sean Baily, third in line at Disney operations, saying that I was not going to continue with them,” Depp shared.

Later, when Heard’s lawyer asked the actor if he was going to return to the pirate franchise, he said a phrase that went viral on social networks: “Sir, not even for 300 million dollars or 1 million alpacas would I do it.”

Fans are still waiting for the artist to go back on his decision and return to being the captain of the Black Pearl.

Johnny vs. Amber: trial documentary arrived HBO Max

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made headlines. Although their legal dispute ended, HBO Max revived the case through the documentary “Johnny vs. Amber: The Last Judgment.”