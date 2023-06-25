The Emirates Foundation for School Education announced the names of the first students in the twelfth grade in general education, special education and high school of applied technology, which included the elite, advanced, general, applied and advanced science tracks, and included 9 students, and the students occupied 8 positions in the list in the solution of a single student in the list of first Secondary school for this year, while the national students achieved 6 places in the list of the first, compared to 3 places for students from Egypt, Jordan and Syria

The majors of medicine, engineering, economics, political science, decoration and space science topped the choices of university students, and the outstanding students confirmed that they made their choices based on their academic inclinations and the academic guidance they obtained at the secondary level, which showed them new specializations that are in line with the country’s development plans and the job needs of the local and global labor market. .

The students, first in high school, expressed their overwhelming joy of excelling and achieving their dream of studying distinguished university majors, and assured “Emirates Today” that the academic excellence they achieved was the result of a journey spanning 12 years of diligence and insistence on excellence, noting that the most important reasons for excellence are due To the state’s care for its students, organizing time and focus, supporting the family, and providing the appropriate atmosphere, while the specializations of medicine, engineering and space topped the students’ desires, and they pledged to continue the path of excellence in the future.