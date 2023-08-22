Thousands of people took to the streets in Madrid last night to celebrate the world title won by the Spanish women’s soccer team last Sunday in Sydney. Despite the strong heat, more than 20,000 people went to the Puente del Rey esplanade, in Madrid Río, to welcome the champions. The party started at 9:00 p.m., although the players landed after 10:00 p.m. at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, from where they caught a bus that took them to Madrid Río. The long wait was enlivened by the singers Vicco, Camela, Juan Magán, Farga and Dj Michenlo.

Jorge Vilda’s team, after receiving the affection of the fans through the main streets of downtown Madrid, celebrated the star in the same place where the men’s team held their party for the 2010 World Cup, in the Madrid Río area, esplanade that precisely received the name of ‘Explanada of the Spanish selection’. The players, with Eva Navarro from Yecla, very smiling and animated throughout the day, arrived after midnight and took a mass bath in front of an excited audience. Jenni Hermoso was even encouraged to dance with the Camela duo. Eva Navarro entered the plane’s cabin, shared some time with the pilots and greeted the crew.

Women’s football lived its great night. The best in its history. Today he is finally professional. But this is not over. “We need this push to continue and not stop here, but to continue on the part of the clubs, the federation, the sponsors and the viewers who have followed this World Cup on television.” Verónica Boquete (Santiago de Compostela, 1987) says it, who not only fought against her rivals on the field of play, but also before the obstacles that they put along the way. The former Spanish international knows what it is to emigrate (Russia, Sweden or the US) to be able to make a living from soccer when she was not allowed to do so in her country.

«We have grown up thinking that football was not our place, that it did not belong to us. Being able to be a reference is history»

When glory comes, after the historic triumph of women’s Spain against the powerful England in the World Cup final, not many remember that this sport was not always viewed favorably when women practiced it. The ugly duckling became a swan and La Roja took the leap to touch the sky in their third participation in a World Cup. In eight years he has been able to go from dreaming of playing in the highest national team competition, after his debut in Canada 2015, to conquering it in the antipodes.

Eva Navarro (2nd left), from Yecla, last night, in the celebration with her teammates from the Spanish women’s team.



A path of demands and improvements that has promoted the professionalization of women’s football. Whatever happened in Sydney, victory was assured by the context in which it took place, in the toughest season and with the biggest internal crisis in recent years after the schism of the 15 rebels and the difficult reconciliation with several of them.

“I thought football wasn’t my place”



The dressing room, after achieving its first universal star, was a mixture of joy, pride and emotion. «I wanted to thank all the people who have made the journey. We have all broken barriers”, said Aitana Bonmatí, chosen MVP of the World Cup, recalling that when she was little she always knew that she wanted to dedicate herself to football, although at school, surrounded by children, many did not accept that she played better than them.

«We have grown up thinking that football was not our place, that it did not belong to us. They have made us feel that way. Luckily, as the years have passed, conditions have improved and people now know that this place is ours too. That we can be a benchmark is also making history, “reflected Irene Paredes, the guide without an armband for this team that symbolizes, along with many others, the historic step for women’s football that this epic that Spanish sport lacked.

«For brands, supporting a soccer player has gone from being a fashion or an act of responsibility to a business»

They both agree on this matter with Jennifer Hermoso, La Roja’s all-time top scorer, who points out that when she began to kick the ball, she could not have girl idols. “Luckily the girls who come from behind have athletes and soccer players who are a mirror in which to look at themselves.” Before them, other generations of which few know their names despite the importance they had for this discipline, paved the way with courage and little support. “I remember those who have had to fight from the beginning,” said Boquete.

Visibility and equal rights



“In the fields they told you: ‘If you are a macho’, ‘go wash up’, ‘get into the kitchen’… There is still a long way to go, but now women’s football is beginning to have the support it had to have”, he says Carmen Arce, ‘Kubalita’ (Valencia, 1956), the first official goalkeeper of the Spanish team and who, like Encarna Caracuel (Córdoba, 1952), another of the many anonymous women who opened the door to women’s football in Spain and haggled over machismo of the society of the 70s, points out that “visibility and equal rights are needed”.

Several of the Spanish internationals talk about this, although when they allude to equality they do not refer to wages, but to equate working conditions with their male colleagues. A debate that in recent times has intensified in women’s sports, with the lack of professional resources and poor management as a backdrop.

A fight that now reverberates with the names of Alexia Putellas, double winner of the Ballon d’Ors and main commercial figure of Spanish women’s football or Salma Paralluelo, one of the most promising players with the ball at her feet and a faithful reflection of the generational change that lives Spanish football.

«Women’s football is the sport that has grown the most in the last ten years, but it is also one of the ones that was furthest from reality. There was more interest than the level of visibility and investment it received. The path has just begun and there is still a lot to do, but we are heading in the right direction. Right now, for brands, supporting a soccer player has gone from being a fashion or an act of social responsibility to a business, growth is global and it is not going to stop,” explains Carlota Planas, a women’s soccer agent who represents several of the Spanish internationals such as the winger Mariona Caldentey or the goalkeeper Cata Coll.

Example of women’s Barça



There is no possible victory if there is not a lot of work and money behind it. The creation of a professional women’s league and the increase in media visibility have contributed significantly to the growth and popularity in the country. The soccer players began to train in better fields, schedules and the stadiums opened for them in a cascade, achieving some attendance records at the Metropolitano, San Mamés and the Camp Nou. The latter venue is vital for the growth of women’s football since Barça, champion of the women’s Champions League, has proven to be a reference in the treatment of players as well as an example of how to bet and invest in them. «She has believed and led not only with that, but she wants to continue increasing investment and helping soccer players to really be what they want to be. The player only has to focus on playing, training and eating well, “explained the demanding Putellas recently.

Five years of great progress



Only four years ago there was no collective agreement that would improve the labor rights of soccer players and before the arrival of Luis Rubiales to the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF), the women’s team did not reach its own budget of three million . Now he manages one of more than 27 million euros.