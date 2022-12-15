Paris. Female snakes have a clitoris, like many other animal species, according to a scientific study published yesterday, which highlights that this tiny organ has an essential role in improving their chances of reproduction.

The report, led by Megan Folwell, a PhD student at Australia’s University of Adelaide, looks at 10 adult specimens belonging to nine different species, from the python to the water moccasin, which is semi-aquatic and is found on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico.

In all of them a small organ is clearly identified, just a few millimeters, located in the tail of the females, under the skin and made up of two longitudinally separated protuberances.

That clitoris, between one and seven millimeters, swells during the sexual act. It has numerous nerve endings, which would show that “its stimulation causes a sensory response” from the animal, the study explains.

It is located near the female genital organ, in a place where the skin is thinner.

During mating, these animals’ tails tangle and their bodies rub together, causing “stimulation” of the clitoris.

The longer that sexual activity is, the more possibilities there are for reproduction.

Pleasure is “without a doubt an important part of reproduction,” according to Megan Holwell.

In the female snake, clitoral stimulation could provide “muscular relaxation, lubrication that prevents the damage that can be caused by the hemipenes, equipped with spines, of the males,” he added.

In any case, “the female genital system is ostensibly ignored in comparison with that of males,” says the study, published in the Proceedings B. of the British Royal Society.

The male sexual organ of scaly animals (Squamata), that is, reptiles that shed their skin, has been studied for a long time.

In particular the hemipenis (double) of the monitor lizard, analyzed in detail by zoologists.

On the other hand, the discovery of the hemiclitoris of the female monitor lizard did not take place until 1995, when it was announced by the German herpetologist Wolfgang Böhme.

For a long time, the scientific literature confused this tiny organ with the male hemipenis or with scent glands.