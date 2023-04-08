Female rib | Writers sank into self-censorship

Editing fiction normalizes post-censorship and tightens freedom of expression. That’s why it’s dangerous, writes HS’s Annamari Sipilä.

A successful author Stephen King knows how to market reading to young people – and especially reading banned books. King advised youth in January on Twitter that if the school has put a book on the blacklist, you should go to the nearest bookstore or library as soon as possible and find out for yourself what they are trying to hide.

In the United States, conservative parties ban books so that the youth are not corrupted and the ideology of those in power is endangered. Moralism is rampant.

But we know how to do that even in conscious liberal circles. Among other things, self-censorship is in vogue, where the fiction writer hands over his or her own artistic decision-making power and intellectual judgment to the pre-reader (such as, for example, the “experienced reader”), so that nothing offensive is left in the text.

Is this how we make even better fiction? Allow me to doubt. A novelist who plays it safe is like a painter who pre-checks his palette in color analysis.

Nobel Prize-winning British writer Kazuo Ishiguro already warned a couple of years ago that the younger generation of writers no longer dare to write freely for fear of lynching (BBC 1/3/2021). It’s easier to avoid dangerous topics.

Latest the craze is editing fiction after the fact so that the modern reader just doesn’t get upset. The latest victim of the rewrite is Murder Aunt Agatha Christie (1890–1976), whose so-called offensive language has been removed from new editions of his detective stories (HS 27.3.).

Some time ago, I re-read a stack of Christie’s detective stories, and I must admit that some of the expressions related to Jews, in particular, caught my eye. But is text editing the solution? Of course not.

“ The seemingly harmless modernization of entertainment and children’s novels normalizes post-censorship.

The main problem is not that with the editing we would lose something essential of the expressive power or content of Christie’s books. A basic reader will not even notice the minor editing. For publishing houses, removing incorrect expressions is a bit like grinding tartar.

Editing the real problem lies elsewhere, and it is twofold.

One: Altering the text of a dead novelist is morally wrong. If the book is not suitable for today’s readers, you don’t have to read it.

Two: The seemingly harmless modernization of entertainment and children’s novels normalizes post-censorship. Editing becomes a normal activity. After that, it becomes an obligation. Therefore, even well-intentioned stylization can have dangerous consequences. It’s about freedom of expression.

Is impossible to write a text that no one would be offended by. The more impressive the text, the more likely someone will get angry. I myself am still hurt and distressed by many childhood reading experiences. A couple of small examples:

Anyone still reading? Big gnome book? The illustrated work, published sometime in the late 1970s, was an international success. I remember the book’s belittling attitude towards elf girls and women. The author duo seemed really pleased with the elf girl showing off her plump bare breasts, who “will easily manage without a bra for the rest of her life”. Tasteless. (I still don’t want another edition with a painted-on bra à la Amalia Rygseck.)

What about elementary school and by Giovanni Guareschi Father Camillo -Books. How the vines were cut to the ground still touches the soul. Father Camillo’s cousin was beaten by the groom instead, but still the couple got married. And it was fun as it was.