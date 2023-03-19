Female Rib | A woman and old age is an unbearable combination for many, even though every sane person knows that aging is wonderful

Every mature woman knows that aging is wonderful, writes HS’s Annamari Sipilä in her column.

Be ashamed confess, but when I was four I was a terrible ageist and probably a misogynist. I was very afraid of old women. I called them by name Immensely (hate speech), and I tried to run away from the place if one happened to enter the store at the same time.

For some reason, very old men did not inspire the same horror. Maybe I saw my own image in the very old free-spirited women in the future. Thank God I wasn’t a sweet child. None Immensely didn’t want to make a closer acquaintance and ask what was up with the shy little girl.

Britain’s at the National Gallery in London just opened mini exhibitionwhose main work has terrified viewers from generation to generation of course ways. Flemish artist Quinten Massys (the spelling of the name varies) painted a portrait of an old woman around 1513. Its male-faced grotesqueness, combined with a bosom lifted by a corset, makes the viewer ashamed of their gaze.

“ Woman, old age and ugliness – that’s already a crime and a mortal sin.

The “ugly duchess” of the painting is vaguely familiar even to many who have not seen the work itself. It has also been read in Finland Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland -book, illustrated in the 1860s John Tenniel took influences from Massys. However, it has since been established that the old woman in Massys may not have been that old after all, but suffered from Paget’s disease, i.e. bone disease. More recently, it has been established that perhaps the ugly woman was a man in women’s clothes or simply a satirical figure from the artist’s imagination (The Guardian 11.3.).

Be that as it may, it is the old woman’s rudeness that startles the viewer. A woman and old age is an unbearable combination for many. Woman, old age and ugliness – that’s already a crime and a mortal sin.

How the sixty-year-old actor Michelle Yeoh said as she picked up her Oscar trophy: “Ladies, never let anyone believe that your best days are over.”

Of course, the talk about the best days became relevant already three weeks earlier. CNN’s 56-year-old male journalist was accused of running for the Republican presidential nomination Nikki Haley’s51, saying his best days are over (The Hill 16.2.).

Let me just ask: If a woman in her fifties is not the best age to lead the United States, then who is?

Otherwise as we are led to believe, those women themselves are not afraid of aging. Every full-headed woman (and man too) I know enjoys the life experience and self-confidence that comes with age.

The older the eyes, the better they separate the wheat from the chaff, i.e. the essentially useless. From the age of fifty, a woman’s best days are still ahead, and a self-satisfied face looks in the mirror in the morning. Of course, getting older has the unpleasant side that the end of life is approaching. My own lurks around the corner immutability and worse. That’s why you shouldn’t hope, even in the darkest March, that it’s already June.

But no matter how the woman herself knows that she is under attack, others don’t always realize it. Double standards abound.

When the British Conservative government’s Minister of Agriculture Therese Coffey, 51, urged people to appreciate domestic seasonal vegetables like turnips instead of hawking flying tomatoes, enough scoffers. Coffey’s turnip speeches even became international news (HS 23.2.).

The reception would probably have been different if the female politician who spoke in favor of local food had been young, pretty and left-wing. Or at least the mockers would have been different.