Not all sexual positions make it easier for a woman to achieve orgasm. And although no woman is the same as another, pleasure is reached in different ways and they need and like to receive certain stimuli, there are some sexual positions more flattering or advantageous for them. Fundamentally, they are the ones that stimulate and do not neglect some of the erogenous zones what are the keys to have an orgasm and climax Safely.

The graduate in psychology and clinical sexologist Lucila Hausvirth is clear: “For the woman get an orgasm direct or indirect contact (but very necessary) with the clitoris“.

Through touching, rubbing or sucking that area, very motivating sensations are generated that in the different erotic positions contribute to trigger it. Even in those positions in which the body of the male is accommodated behind (as in the “puppy”) it is important not to neglect that “pleasure button” and that the partner or the same woman stimulate it manually.

But what, then, are the most favorable positions of the female orgasm? Here the 5 positions that help women achieve it.

Female orgasm: the 5 positions that help women achieve it

1. The cowgirl

The woman can move as needed to stimulate her clitoris.

It is first in the “top five” of the positions that promote orgasm in women. In this position, she is located on top of the man and can move as needed to stimulate his clitoris, which inevitably rubs against her partner’s pubis and it is that friction that helps to generate an orgasm with some ease.

Another advantage that this pose has for women is that the penetration is more intense and deep.

2. reverse cowgirl

This position allows the woman to control the rate and depth of penetration.

It is the same as the previous one, but the difference is that the woman instead of looking straight at her partner, turns around, leaving her back to him. For the male it is usually very erotic and visually exciting. For this reason, some men prefer it over other sexual positions.

At the same time, the woman can also stimulate the clitoral area by touching; set the rhythm and intensity of the penetration according to what you feel.

3. Teaspoon

The slower or faster pace helps to achieve orgasm.

So longed for in winter, this intimate position and one of those considered most tender, allows a very exciting and ultra motivating stimulation for them. United in an embrace, the woman, located in front of the man, moves back and forth slightly contouring his hips. The slower or faster pace helps to achieve orgasm.

In this position, stimulation by rubbing the clitoris can also be very advantageous and pleasant for the woman.

4. Missionary

If the woman raises her pelvis (pillows can be used), the stimulation is more intense.

It is the most popular and well-known of sexual positions and is also very conducive to female orgasm. It all depends on doing the correct movements and following your own rhythm. In this pose, in which the man is lying on the woman, the clitoris is stimulated through more or less permanent friction.

If the woman raises her pelvis (a pillow can be used) and squeezes the male’s buttocks, the penetration and stimulation is more intense.

5. Scissors

Rubbing the clitoral area with the male’s legs is one of its benefits.

In this position, the bodies form a large X and the woman’s legs are in the middle of those of the man, who is kneeling. One of the main benefits of this position for women is that she can move with some ease, rubbing the clitoral area as needed.

On the other hand, the man has access with his hands and can see the entire body of the woman and activate, at the same time, other erogenous zones.