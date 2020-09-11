A 96-year-old yells at Lukashenko. Janka Belarus tells of the stormy instances in Minsk. Episode 1.

On Wednesday night, the ladies took to the streets in help of the arrested opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova, who is meant to be jailed for 2 to 5 years for making an attempt to grab energy.

And possibly for the primary time this month, the protests had been stopped by the police.

Are you afraid of those girls? Sure, you may have. Are you going out on the streets once more? Sure they may. They inform me that there are issues in lots of households now, issues of a psychological nature. Males don’t need their wives to go to demonstrations, some even threaten with divorce. However the girls are impressed and enthusiastic concerning the presidential candidate Svetlana Tichanovskaya and are demanding a future for his or her kids from these in energy.

And that is what the ladies say: “My grandmother, who’s 96 years previous, is the best oppositionist in our household. She not too long ago had a fractured femur and is now in mattress at dwelling. She watches tv, the entire program is filled with propaganda, she scolds the gadget and screams: ‘Lukashenko, get out of right here!’ Says Anja with a smile. And Nadja says: “I work in a magnificence salon. The opposite day we had a buyer who instantly began saying what Lukashenko was. Nicely, our colleagues rejected her manicure. “

“I attempted to look at an interview with Lukashenko that he gave not too long ago and I could not assist however snort. I felt like I had landed on a stand-up comedy program. You simply cannot take a lot absurdity critically, ”provides Ariana.

However essentially the most exceptional story of Tatjana: “At work, my boss mentioned to me: I do know your angle. In the event that they catch you at a demo and throw you in jail for ten days, then we write that you’re on unpaid go away. And assist you pay the superb. ”These girls are wonderful. I believe nobody can beat them.

From the Russian Gaby Coldewey