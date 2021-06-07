The Dubai Police Women’s Council implemented an initiative called “Leaders of Change” represented by female officers and non-commissioned officers assuming the tasks and powers of managing the Al Muraqqabat police station, organizational units and all leadership positions, including the position of the director of the center and his deputy for one day, with the aim of empowering the female component and introducing them to leadership tasks and the importance of the supervisory role In police stations, highlighting the role of women.

Captain Ghanima Hassan Ahmed assumed the position of Director of the Al Muraqqabat Police Station, while Captain Zulaikha Al Hammadi assumed the position of Deputy Director of the Center, Captain Ateeqa Al Dhaheri, Head of the Administrative Affairs Department, Lieutenant Maha Khoury, Head of the Public Duty Department, and First Deputy Madiha Ali Hassan, Detention Department, and Undersecretary First Sergeant Maryam Al-Ma’ini, Traffic Registration Department, First Sergeant Maryam Ali Ahmed, Criminal Registration Department, and Sergeant Manal Al-Gohari, Customer Happiness Department, while 8 policewomen took over the tasks of 4 security patrols, which began their work in the areas of jurisdiction of the center.

The activities of the initiative began, with the leaders of the Al Muraqqabat Police Station holding a meeting chaired by the director of the center, Captain Ghanima Hassan, where they reviewed the tasks that will be implemented during this day. After the meeting, Lieutenant Maha Khoury presented an explanation about the security map of the patrols, their tasks and competencies, and then supervised the exit of the security patrols. Which 8 policewomen carry out their duties to the jurisdiction areas.

After that, the director of the Al Muraqqabat Police Station and her deputy inspected all the departments and organizational units in the center, and worked to follow up the security situation and transactions, issues and other security and administrative procedures.

The General Supervisor of the initiative, Chairman of the Dubai Police Women’s Council, Major Al-Anoud Al-Saadi, said that the confidence of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, in the female component has a significant and significant impact on their distinction and achievement of many achievements at the personal or institutional level, locally and globally.

From Juhakha, Captain Ghanima Hassan Ahmed said: “She would benefit greatly from the experience if she was able to get acquainted greatly with the tasks of the directors of the security, administrative and executive centers at the Al Muraqqabat Police Station, noting that it served as a motive and an incentive for her to assume this position in the future.



