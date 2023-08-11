Paraense promoter Ana Cláudia Pinho is one of the names suggested to the PT candidate for Rosa Weber’s vacancy

With the compulsory retirement of the president of the STF (Federal Supreme Court)minister Rosa Weber, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is being increasingly pressured to nominate a woman or a black person to compose the Court. The Chief Executive had two new nominations in his 3rd term. At the 1st opportunity, he indicated his former lawyer, Cristiano Zanin. Now, he will have to decide whether he will meet the demands to appoint a woman to the Supreme Court.

One of the names taken to the president is the prosecutor of the state of Pará Ana Cláudia Pinho, who received support from jurists, lawyers and artists to fill Rosa Weber’s vacancy. Pinho is head of the 9th Prosecutor’s Office for Criminal Justice in Belém and coordinator of the Operational Support Center for Human Rights of the Public Ministry of Pará.

In May of this year, the Italian jurist Luigi Ferrajoli, considered the “father” of criminal guaranteeism, sent a letter to Lula supporting Pinho’s name for the Supreme Court. Ferrajoli defended that the prosecutor is “radically committed to democracy” It is “up to the challenge presented in the current conjuncture“. Here’s the full of the letter (70 KB).

Lula has already referred to the jurist as one of the “most renowned in the world” and even visited him in 2020 in Italy. On the occasion, she presented him with the book “Lawfare: An Introduction”authored by Minister Cristiano Zanin.

The name of the promoter was also suggested by the group “Juristas pela Amazônia” in a manifesto signed by several jurists, environmentalists and artists, such as Dira Paes and Fafá de Belém.

“Dr. Ana Cláudia represents the lofty and bold legal reflection, thought from the Amazon, and meets the urgent need to correct regional and gender inequalities in the composition of the STF”, says the text of the manifesto. Here’s the full (94 KB).

In an interview with Power360Pinho said he believes the president is “attentive” the claims and that a woman’s statement is on his radar.

“I believe that the president is so aware of this claim, not least because he is sensitive to this agenda, without a doubt. It is having a very broad manifestation in civil society by jurists. […] So it seems to me that this is a topic that is undoubtedly on the president’s radar“, said the prosecutor.

Pinho also criticized the low female representation in the current cut of the Court. According to the prosecutor, a contrary scenario — with 9 women and 2 men — would cause estrangement in society.

Throughout its history, only 3 women have occupied a chair in the STF, two of them in the current composition. With Weber’s departure, Cármen Lúcia will become the only woman in the Supreme Court, if the PT chooses to nominate a man for the position.

In June of this year, Rosa mentioned the lack of female representation at the top of the judiciary during a meeting with the president of Finland, Sauli Niinistö.

STF in evidence

When talking about the Court’s progress in matters of great repercussion, Ana Cláudia Pinho defended the STF’s autonomy to decide on thorny issues, such as the time frame of indigenous lands and the decriminalization of drug possession. The issues conflict with the Legislature, whose members are increasingly critical of the Court’s judgments. The prosecutor from Pará states that the Court should be more sued when “there are clear demonstrations of attack on the democratic regime”in reference to the 8th of January.

“When you have what happened recently in Brazil, which are clear demonstrations of attack on the democratic regime, it is obvious that the STF will be more demanded. This is evident, because the STF is the guardian of the Constitution and the guardian of the democratic system. So if this democratic system is somehow being put in tension, the Supreme Court will be more demanded, so that doesn’t mean acting politically”, said Pino to the Power360.

According to the jurist, at certain times, the Court “had to act” due to the inertia of the National Congress on certain topics, such as, for example, same-sex marriage, unanimously recognized in May 2011.

“The Supreme Court clearly recognized a fundamental right, because just imagine if we were to depend on the Legislature every time. What would become of us? So the judiciary, it is exactly this counter-majoritarian power”he stated.

As reported by Power360the trend is that the STF advance on high-profile topics before Rosa Weber left. So far, the magistrate has released the agenda for the first two weeks of August. In the 4 sessions, the president guided judgments on the thesis of the “legitimate defense of honor”, ​​decriminalization of drug possession and the constitutionality of the guarantee judge.

However, there are pending issues that the President of the Court wants to decide before her retirement, such as the time frame of indigenous lands. The minister scheduled the trial for June 7 at the request of the Minister of Indigenous PeoplesSonia Guajajara.

Weber should guide in the next 2 months the decriminalization of abortion, which is under his rapporteurship. The action was filed by Psol and asks for the annulment of 2 articles of the Penal Code that determine the arrest of the woman who has an illegal abortion and the doctor who performed the procedure.

When she took over the command of the STF, Rosa had the option of leaving the case’s rapporteur to return to institutional affairs, however, she did not. To go to judgment, the analysis needs to be completed by the rapporteur and placed on the agenda by the president. In this case, the judgment rests solely with Weber.