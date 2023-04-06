Sándalo is a band formed in 1994, when four young women meet and decide to join a musical group that offers their own compositions and fused rhythms. They are Magali Luque (voice and bass), gisele rodriguez (voice and keyboards), Andrea Paz (voice and drums) and Claudia Paz (voice, winds and percussion).

“We were four young people full of ideals, dreams, academic musical training, who were lucky that fate brought us together and we set a path in the same direction: to form a female musical band with our own songs”.

then join them Rocio Ariza (second guitar) and Jessica Olascuaga (first guitar).

“Sándalo”, a female band that offers an emblematic concert on April 27.

Sándalo appeared in different stages of bars in the convulsed Lima of the 1990s. However, the country was in the midst of a political/economic/social revolution, they did not let their musical dreams stop.

“We rehearsed three times a week, for three or four hours. We were persevering girls and each one contributed the musical knowledge that we had acquired during our childhood and adolescence. There were no rules to compose a song of a certain genre. We fused everything because we considered the “mix or fusion” within music valuable.

However, the band dissolves in 1998 for sad reasons. A scam in the recording of his long-awaited album. “At that time there were no social networks where a young person could express himself freely and claim what is fair. A newspaper helped us claim what we had lost but that did not intimidate the person who swindled us. That collapsed our project and demolished our illusions”.

Happily, the band maintained the friendship that united them and after 20 years, in 2014, they met again to present their repertoire at the Green Crocodile for four dates. This year 2023, they meet again, together with Cristóbal Paz (rock musician and guitarist) who will open the concert at the Cocodrilo Verde at 9:00 p.m. In the second act, Sándalo takes the stage to delight us with his best-known songs for his former followers.

“It will be an emblematic concert, where we will deliver all our enthusiasm and the best of our talent. The songs have a lot of value, since they are all their own compositions”.

#female #musical #band #quotSandalwoodquot #returns #emblematic #concert #quotgreen #crocodilequot