American female mixed martial artist (MMA) Rachel Ostovich wowed fans with her deep cleavage shots. The publication is available in Instagram sportswomen.

29-year-old Ostovich showed a photo where she demonstrated makeup. However, users took notice of the cutout, leaving numerous enthusiastic comments. In less than 12 hours, the publication received more than 11 thousand likes.

Photo posted by @rachaelostovich

On January 14, Ostovich posted a snapshot for the calendar. On it, the athlete posed in a bikini.

The American is known for her performances in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). After three defeats in a row, the organization terminated the contract with Ostovich. She also performed in the Invicta promotion. She has four wins and six defeats.

Ostovich is considered one of the most attractive representatives of MMA. 766 thousand users have subscribed to the athlete’s Instagram account.