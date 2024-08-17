The interview with Lilian Opiyo is constantly interrupted by neighbours seeking advice. The woman, who lives in Nyahera, in Kisumu County, western Kenya, is a widow and mother of three children and holds a position of great influence within the Luo community. Opiyo’s husband, who died in 2023, was the eighth president of the Council of Elders, the supreme decision-making body of this ethnic group worldwide. And his legacy, says his widow, known as Nyaboya, lives on through her. “He was a strong advocate of female leadership throughout his 13-year term,” she recalls.

The Luo Council of Elders, created in 1961, has enormous significance for this tribe of five million people, which is the fourth largest in the African country, according to the National Statistics OfficeThe council, made up of people aged over 45, provides guidance to the community on social, economic and political matters, while upholding cultural traditions. The first woman to join the institution was Grace Onyango, secretary, in 1969.

Traditionally, men have held leadership positions on the council, and women’s participation was limited to specific circumstances: they were admitted only if they possessed exceptional qualities, such as experience in traditional healing, “spiritual insight” or “the ability to gather information.” Nyaboya says things have changed. “Today, women are fully involved in the functioning of the council, and it accepts our opinions and input. More often than not, our decisions outweigh theirs.” [las de los hombres]”, he says.

The Luo Council of Elders has appointed a woman leader in each of the four counties (Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori) of the greater Nyanza region, home to Kenya’s Luo community. 116 kilometres from Kisumu, in Mbita, Migori County, Elizabeth Atieno Menya is responsible for women’s affairs at the Council of Elders. She also serves as executive treasurer at national level, a highly regarded position. She is the second woman to hold this position. “In the past, according to our traditions, a woman’s place was in the kitchen and she had no voice,” Atieno stresses. “This hindered many things, as we had to go through our husbands to convey relevant information to the council,” she explains.

Lilian Opiyo (second from left) chats with other women at her home in Nyahera, Kisumu, Kenya. SARAH OBTAINS

The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index 2023 ranks Kenya 77th out of 146 countries. Luo women, especially in rural areas, face problems such as the violation of their right to inheritance – although the law allows widows to continue living in the family home or land, often Tradition dictates that the man’s family keeps his property—or to practices such as “sexual cleansing”, whereby a widow must maintain relations with a relative of her deceased husband. Sometimes, the widow is also expected to get married with a brother of the deceased.

Polygamy has also historically been a traditional practice among the Luo. Nyandiko Ongadi, chairman of the Council of Elders, recently told the Kenyan newspaper The Standard: “Men blessed with money should marry at least seven wives,” explains Jotham Ajiki Ond, secretary of the council: “Before, a man with only one wife was not respected in the community, people would make fun of him. For example, he was considered a hungry man, since if the only wife he had refused to cook, he had no other to turn to.” However, the polygamy narrative appears to be changing. The late leader Opiyo Otondi, leader of the Luo elders from 2010 to 2023, was never polygamous. In the past, he would not have been granted any leadership position in the community for having only one wife.

The qualities of a Luo leader

The main roles of female leaders in the Luo Council of Elders are decision-making, mediating in cases of conflict between neighbours, representing women’s needs and mentoring young women. “We deal with women’s issues, including development and leadership. We strive to attract more women to positions of responsibility,” says Atieno.

Rose Akinyi Otumba, in charge of Siaya County, admits that it is not easy to get into this decision-making body. “For a woman to be able to be part of the council, she must show a character in tune with our culture and traditions. She must be direct, committed to defending community affairs and considered an integrative person. Her relationship with her family and with society must be worthy of admiration. She must also possess leadership qualities,” Otumba lists.

“Female leadership in our country is on the rise, which is incredible,” Otumba reflects. Kenya’s 2010 Constitution marked a turning point in the balance of power, transferring powers and responsibilities from the national government to the 47 county governors. In 2017, three women made history by being elected governors, a number that rose to seven in 2022, including the first in Western Kenya, Gladys Wanga, in Homa Bay County.

“In the past, our culture and tradition prevented women from taking leadership positions,” admits James Ayaga, vice-chairman and spokesperson for the council. “The Luo Council of Elders did not allow a woman to speak before it and women at that time shunned it. Education and empowerment have inspired women, who are now claiming their space. As men, we do not see it as a threat, but rather we embrace change. Their contributions are putting the community on the right path, something that has been lacking for a long time,” he concludes.

