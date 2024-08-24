Program seeks to strengthen women’s participation in the market and combat violence with special financing conditions.

THE government of the state of Sao Paulo announced on 3ª fair (Aug 20, 2024) the release of R$250 million in credit for female entrepreneurship. The program, with special rates and conditions, seeks to strengthen female participation in the job market and contribute to combating violence against women.

According to the State Secretary of Policies for Women, Valéria Bolsonaro, the credit lines “demonstrate a firm commitment to women’s financial independence”. The Develop SPa São Paulo development agency, offers credit lines such as Desenvolve Mulher and Desenvolve Mulher Sustentável. By the first half of 2024, R$10.5 million had been released for 33 projects.

The programs offer pre-approved credit of up to R$200,000. To apply for the resource, more than 50% of the company’s share capital must be in the hands of women.

Tatiane Cruz was a beneficiary of the program and is the founder of Galáxia Academy, a company that trains women in entrepreneurship in Paraisópolis, in the capital of São Paulo. She said that “The credit from Desenvolve SP was very important because we were able to renovate a space that we needed for training”.

“Today, these women have a place of welcome within the community”declared.



In addition to Desenvolve SP, People’s Bank offers the Empreenda Mulher line, which benefits more than 6,300 women with R$96 million in 18 months. The Feap Woman Agro SPaimed at female farmers, released R$2 million for 70 women.

Women with disabilities are also covered by the program ALL in-Networkinitiative of State Secretariat for Persons with Disabilities which offers free online courses focused on topics such as work, leadership, women’s health and combating violence. More than 1,300 women have been trained since 2023.

With information from Sao Paulo Government News Agency.