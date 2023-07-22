Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 7/21/2023 – 7:58 PM Share

The report by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the United Nations Women (UN Women) shows that women’s freedom to make choices and conquer opportunities remains largely restricted in the world.

The study, released this Friday (21), is based on the Women’s Empowerment (WEI) and Global Gender Parity (GGPI) indices measured in 114 countries in 2022. The two indices range from zero to 1. The closer to 1, the greater the empowerment of women, in the case of the WEI; and gender parity, in the case of the GPPI.

Brazil’s Empowerment Index (WEI) is at 0.637, which places it among low-medium empowered nations. To arrive at the result, eight criteria are evaluated, such as access to family planning methods and teenage pregnancy; participation in the labor market, and domestic violence. The world average score is 0.607, and that of Latin America and the Caribbean is 0.633.

Brazil’s Global Gender Parity Index (GGPI) is at 0.680, which also places it among nations with medium-low gender parity. The index is composed of comparative notes on the situation of women versus men in four dimensions of human development: life and good health; education, training and knowledge; labor and financial inclusion; and participation in decision-making. The global GGPI is at 0.721, and that of Latin America and the Caribbean is at 0.751.

To increase gender equality, the UN report proposes greater focus on education gaps, especially in areas such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics, to empower women and girls in the digital age; and further investment in policies and services that address work-life balance, including childcare services, parental leave and flexible working arrangements.

It is also recommended by the UN to define goals and action plans to achieve gender parity in all spheres of public life and the elimination of discriminatory laws and regulations that promote inequalities; and the implementation of measures focused on preventing violence against women.