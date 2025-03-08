Female employment moves at maximum in Spain with more than 10 million affiliates after growing strongly in recent years, although after global figures salary differences persist and greater difficulties in reaching direction positions.

“The improvement of employment among women is 14.2 % since the year prior to labor reform and exceeds 3.2 points to that of men,” They highlighted this week from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations with the latest February employment data and before the commemoration of March 8, International Women’s Day.

This greater dynamism of female employment has touched all age groups and is of special relevance among foreigners and also among self -employment.

Autonomous workers have increased 6.8% since 2021, 5.1 points more than self -employed, which means that almost 70% of the employment created in the self -employed regime since 2021 corresponds to womenhe pointed out the same source.

By sectors, commerce, health and education are the activities with more female employment, although, little by little, advances in traditionally masculinized activities such as scientific-technical are appreciated.

But after these figures some imbalances persist that continue to penalize women.

Thus, and although it has been reduced in the last four years, they have more part -time contracts, A 25.6% rate compared to 11.8% of them, and more temporality, 14.3% compared to 9.6%.

There is also more female unemployment, 1.5 million stops compared to 1 million men, and the salary gap is around 17%, as the CCOO and UGT unions recently recalled that before this 8M they affect the need to tackle inequalities.

These are gaps that are deepening in situations of greater vulnerability such as disability or migrant women, who take the positions of less qualification and suffer irregular employment.

“Eliminate these gaps, the imbalances in the assumption of family care and domestic work (…) as well as eliminating the violence that women suffer mostly in all areas, including work, are unavoidable objectives,” says the union manifesto before 8M.

“Most ratios are already equated“Reflects the director of Randstad Research, Valentín Bote, who refuses to talk about salary discrimination and points to other factors that affect remuneration differences such as the type of occupation or part -time employment.

The additional burden of family responsibilities

However, and although progress has been made in recent years, the weight of women remains even lower in managerial positions and the difficulties in ascending are greater, especially after the motherhood that penalizes the work career.

According to a recent study by EAE Business School, Half of the professionals believe that their classmates They have had a faster progress than them, thanks, above all, to which they have lower family responsibilities.

“What we have found in this study is very clear: women continue to face barriers that hinder their professional progress such as the lack of visibility and additional burden of family responsibilities,” said SRC director (Strategic Research Center) of EAE Business School, Carina Mellit.

“Half of the companies have less than 20% of women directives,” said Infojobs report, where they remembered that the “glass roof” persists, that invisible barrier that limits women’s access to the positions of greater responsibility.

A series of differences in the work career that also has its reflection in retirement, where the difference between the average pension of men and women is around 500 euros.

If among men the average system of the system is 1,566 euros, among women it is 1,074 euros, according to the latest February data.