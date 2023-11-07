Home page World

From: Wolfgang Hauskrecht

Studies show that female doctors often care for female patients more successfully than male colleagues. However, there were no differences in male patients. © pa

Dr. Hildegard Seidl from the Munich Clinic talks about new findings in gender-specific medicine – and men who treat their bodies like a car

Munich – Men and women are often sick differently. Representatives of gender-specific medicine, also known as gender medicine, she works to ensure that such differences are recognized and taken into account in all areas of medicine. The municipal Munich Clinic has its own specialist department for gender-specific medicine. Dr. Hildegard Seidl has headed the position for six years.

Miss Dr. Seidl: What exactly is your job?

The Munich Clinic takes the topic very seriously. My job is to ensure that new findings about the differences between men and women in medicine reach the patient’s bedside as quickly as possible. In many clinics this often takes far too long.

Since when did we know that men and women have medically relevant differences?

Since the 1980s. Scientists found that women have a significantly worse prognosis for heart attacks than men. They die more often. Women often go to the clinic too late. They have different symptoms than men, and doctors were more likely to focus on men as being at risk of a heart attack.

What role does the immune system play?

It’s not crucial for heart attacks – but it is for infectious diseases. With Covid, for example, men are significantly more at risk of a severe or fatal course. Women are much more likely to have autoimmune diseases in which the immune system is directed against their own body.

And with osteoporosis?

Men fall behind more often. For women, especially after menopause, the doctor’s alarm bells ring more quickly and a bone density measurement is carried out. If men have key fractures, such as those of the wrist or spine, it should also ring a bell. But it often doesn’t ring.

Dr. Hildegard Seidl, specialist in gender medicine at the Munich Clinic. © Fotostudio Engels/ private

Why is that?

In medicine, the evaluation of studies is still mostly general and not differentiated according to gender. A lot still needs to change.

How do you implement this at the Munich Clinic?

We put a lot of emphasis on training and further education and are fortunate that we are a teaching hospital for the large Munich universities LMU and TU. Many students do their practical year with us and receive gender-specific training. This also applies to our academy for nursing professions.

And practical?

For example, we offer a boys’ consultation because we see that boys often have a gap in care after seeing a pediatrician. Girls are usually referred directly to a gynecologist. For example, boys are afraid to go to the urologist. That’s for old men! (laughs) We also evaluate our data on a gender-specific basis and are currently setting up an electronic prescription system. The system checks whether differences in medication are described for men and women. Ideally, this leads to optimized dosage. And we have just launched a training series together with the city. We train everyone involved in emergency care in Munich to use culturally and gender-sensitive approaches.

Dosage is also gender specific?

Unfortunately, it is still the case that studies do not look for gender-specific differences. However, we now know from observational studies that there are differences in effects and side effects. Example of antihypertensive drugs: Most people do not notice high blood pressure. But if a patient experiences more side effects, she may stop taking the medication. So it is important to try to avoid side effects as much as possible by using gender-specific dosage. If the dose is first high and then the dose is reduced, the patient quickly loses confidence.

The information leaflets do not differentiate between men and women.

The problem is: In new studies, men and women are recruited proportionately, i.e. according to the frequency of the disease in the population. But that’s no use if I don’t evaluate the data separately, because then I can’t see the differences at all. A separate evaluation is not required. In addition, studies take place in phases. In phase one, tolerability and safety are checked. And there are often only young men who are willing to take this risk.

And in phase two?

The dosage is checked there. We don’t have enough women there either – and if we do, we still don’t evaluate them separately. New guidelines for studies are needed.

Are new studies needed for older medications?

We can’t turn the wheel back. But the dosage could be readjusted through observational studies, for example with beta blockers or ACE inhibitors, which are used to lower blood pressure. It is now quite clear from observations that women only need half the dose of these medications that is stated in the guidelines. The problem: observational studies are considered statistically inferior and do not make it into the guidelines.

Does the Munich Clinic specify dosages?

No. The treating doctor has freedom of treatment. Every doctor acts independently. But the chief physicians naturally influence the team downwards.

Are there also differences in the symptoms of depression?

Men are sometimes aggressive, reject everything, and have a strong need for autonomy. Women withdraw socially and are depressed. These differences are often not known.

What role does communication play?

Scientific research has shown that communication in medicine needs to be given more focus. The communication behavior of doctors varies. Studies show that female doctors are often better therapists than women. There is no difference in the treatment of men. It is assumed that female doctors are better at picking up women. This also reduces postoperative problems. Women are also the more critical patients and want more information.

We men let everything happen to us?

(laughs) Men, for example, undergo spinal surgery much more often than women. Men often treat their bodies like they would a car repair: Broken – please fix it.