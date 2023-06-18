When Elena Martín Gimeno and Clara Roquet began to write creature, the film directed by the former and presented in the Filmmakers’ Fortnight at the last Cannes festival, investigated how cinema has treated female sexual awakening in adolescence and childhood. “There were many examples of adolescent sexuality, but most portrayed it as something inherently dangerous, as if female desire was itself dark. We wanted to talk about precisely the opposite and the repression it generates”, explains the director. On child sexuality, a taboo that creature approached in a way that is as natural as it is brave, they only found one reference, the 2002 short film The Most Beautiful Man in the World (The most handsome man in the world), by Alicia Duffy, a “very subtle” approach, Martín points out, to the desire of a girl. On a very hot summer afternoon, a youngster who is bored in her house goes for a walk accompanied by her dog. In the middle of a golden sun, the girl curiously discovers a man with a naked torso. They both look at each other in silence and smile. The mother, who is watching them from a distance, interrupts the brief meeting and the girl runs off. That’s all.

“I think the main discomfort that causes creature it is in our social and cultural background”, adds Martín. “When you present an adult woman with sexual problems, everyone tends to think about abuse and that tension is there all the time. We all carry fears, it is not a matter of being naïve, we have experienced abusive situations. But desire is not bad, it is a powerful and healing energy that connects with happiness. How many movies have shown us female masturbation as something dangerous or macabre? However, is there anything less dangerous than masturbating?

the gestation of creaturewhich will be released in Spain on September 8 and which won the award for best European film from the Filmmakers’ Fortnight, is also connected with the Pussy Picnic performance group, in which they work with issues of female identity, or with the documentary Venus: Naked Confessions (Filming), Danish film from 2017 in which its directors, Lea Glob and Mette Carla Albrechtsen, filmed more than a hundred women talking about their sexual fantasies and frustrations. “It made me cry,” recalls Martín.

Lea Glob and Mette Carla Albrechtsen wanted to shoot an erotic film for women and therefore wondered about the disconnect that existed between their eroticism and their person. The two friends are photographed nude while also questioning their attraction to the darker side of sex, “that fine line between pleasure and destruction, or sadness, if you let the wrong person get too close,” they say. To better understand each other, they summoned women in their thirties to speak on camera about their feelings and experiences.

blissful menopause

If we skip generations, the book And maybe tell it (Paidós), by the writer and cultural producer María Acaso, explores eros at the age of menopause. Its main character is a woman who “guided by the readings of different feminist theorists”, from Virginie Despentes to Betty Friedan, or from Sara Ahmed to Brigitte Vasallo, decides to open up to a “transgressive sexuality”, something that includes group sex or the contracting of sex work to achieve what Acaso defines as “joyful menopause”. For the author, the character of Gillian Anderson in the series sex education It is a benchmark for that new feminine maturity. “Sex is a tool to conquer eros and freedom, which is what is important,” says Acaso.

María Acaso, writer and producer, author of ‘Y a lo mejor contarlo’ (Paidós).

For the author, “my book goes through shame and embraces new affective models such as relational anarchy. Women are sexually active subjects and we have to stop thinking that at 50 it means a decline in our sexuality. We have more security and resources, as well as years of feminism and knowledge of oneself. For me, enjoyment is something political and the concept of eros has nothing to do only with sex, it also has to do with bathing in the sea, eating what you like, your favorite music or the aesthetic experience. And that without giving up my adult responsibilities, my daughters and my job. In short, enjoy instead of taking a diazepam”.

In an almost opposite conception of the new explorations of female desire in later life, two dramatic films that will arrive next fall coincide and that show the darker side of feminine power. one is french L’été dernier, remake of the excellent Danish film Queen of Hearts by Catherine Breillat, a controversial director for her defense of producer Harvey Weinstein and her criticism of the Me Too movement, and which narrates the stormy idyll between an older and powerful woman and her husband’s teenage son. The other is May December, title that is a set phrase about relationships with a great difference in age, and in which one of the masters of contemporary melodrama, the American Todd Haynes, shows a very complex story based on real events around a woman played by Julianne Moore who, when she was 36 years old, he got involved with a 12-year-old boy until he ended up in jail.

Natalie Portman’s character takes notes on how Julianne Moore’s character does makeup in ‘May December’.

a new story

Break the silence. Build the true story of female sexuality to break prefabricated taboos. That was one of the reasons that prompted the journalist Adaia Teruel (Barcelona, ​​45 years old) to write women who fuck, a recently published volume by Libros del KO that compiles real testimonials from about thirty women who tell how they live and have experienced sex throughout their lives, what they like, what they don’t like, their fears, their fantasies, how they lost their virginity, what turns them on. “It is that we cannot continue assuming or practicing sex as they have told us for centuries. One of the things that I have realized when writing this book is the desire that we women have to finally talk about these things openly. When I started with the interviews I thought it would be difficult for me to find participants, but it was the other way around: they offered themselves to me. That’s because we’ve always been silent, we don’t even dare to come clean with our friends. We are ashamed of everything, whether we enjoy it or not. We think that we are guilty of something or weirdos if we do not like what we are supposed to have been told to like. And only when we have started to tell ourselves among ourselves have we realized that we are not weirdos for having certain fantasies or because we like sex in such and such a way. That is why it is important to speak: to take possession of the story”, reflects the author.

The women who star in Teruel’s book are all in their forties, a circumstance that added to its explicit title can convey a wrong idea about its content. The author explains it: “I chose that age group because it is mine, but my objective with this project is not to vindicate sex in adulthood, but to talk about how sex is interrelated with life. Because talking about sex is talking about emotional education, social class, the pressure to have a beautiful body, the myth of romantic love, feminism and patriarchy”.

The writer Adaia Teruel. albert garcia

women who fuck It is not an erotic book for women, nor is it a psychological or practical study of female sexuality. “There is a lot of that on the market. But I needed to know what really happens to women in bed. I have written the book that I myself wanted to read”, explains the author. The truth is that the publishing market is full of more or less “spicy” literature for women, ranging from chick lit to more explicit stories, but “that has more to do with fantasy—sometimes more for men than for women—than with reality. And it can be harmful even. For example, let’s think about 50 shades of gray: After so much trouble with the whip and getting out of the conventional, in the end the girl marries in white and everything ends like a romantic movie. This is how the usual story is perpetuated! Romantic love, marriage as the ultimate goal, patriarchy…”. And she warns: “And the worst thing is that it continues to be perpetuated: you just have to take a look at the saga for adolescents Twilight. That’s not how we advance.”

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in ’50 Darker Shades of Grey’. Doane Gregory (AP)

In the line of women who fuck there is little precedent. In my secret garden In 1993, the American Nancy Friday compiled testimonials from more than 150 women who uninhibitedly confessed their most secret sexual fantasies. Most recently, her compatriot Lisa Taddeo stormed into 2019 with the book Three women, In the tradition of great literary journalism, he wrote after following the lives of three strangers for eight years and exploring how sexual desire shaped their lives. “I am interested in these topics because we are not sincere when talking about them. The most important things in life are sex and death, and we lie about both”, stated Taddeo in an interview with EL PAÍS in 2020. In the fiction section, authors such as Lillian Fishman, Raven Leilani or Lynne Tillman have agitated and knocked down many prejudices with his stories in recent years.

One thing that stands out when digging through these books is the amount of taboos that women drag. The feminist movement started a long time ago, but it seems that it forgot about sex. They have fought over the contraceptive pill, condoms, abortion, but sexuality seems like a battle that each one must face individually in privacy. “It is that morality still weighs heavily,” recalls Teruel. And the ideology? “Of course. And it is scary to think about the advance of certain conservative extremisms. It’s amazing how some are succeeding influencers who proclaim a model of a woman who aspires to be a good wife and mother”, she warns.

A search through the history of literature and cinema reveals how female desire has traditionally been told and configured by men. That is why the story that now emerges from the women’s point of view is not only of interest to them, but also to them. “This is also good for them. Since the book has been published, many men have told me that they want to read it to find out how things are really experienced from the other side, what we feel, what we like”, comments Teruel. Elena Martín has the same feeling: “It’s funny, many men have approached us after seeing the film and I think it’s because their role scared them, but at the end they feel recognized, their fears are also there and they see themselves with tenderness. They are men who want to do it well even though they don’t know how because they are a bit lost. We always wanted to understand all the angles.”

