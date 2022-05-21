At the Allianz Stadium the French win 3-1 thanks to goals from Henry, Hegerberg and Macario and win the cup for the eighth time in the club’s history

The Blaugrana tide that reached Turin was disappointed. Lyon are European champions for the eighth time in its history: at the Allianz Stadium, the team led by Sonia Bompastor snatched (3-1) the trophy from Barcelona, ​​who reached the final as a keeper and escorted to Italy by 15 thousand fans out of over 37 thousand who gave an unforgettable setting, with Claudio Marchisio and Ilaria Mauro who brought the cup to the field at the moment of the splendid opening ceremony and Ceferin and Gravina to award. Lyon in Italy (in Reggio Emilia, against Wolfsburg) in 2016 had begun their splendid series of five consecutive victories, and in Italy they resume dominating, after last year’s “break” when Barça and OL won he even went out in the quarterfinals against PSG. See also Royal Society vs. Barcelona LIVE, follow the attractive match of LaLiga

Super Lyon – Thanks to Lyon, but also due to the Spaniards’ demerit, the final was immediately unbalanced with a splendid right at the intersection of Amandine Henry. Carpenter’s knee injury (taken away on a stretcher and replaced by Buchanan) could have been a blow to Lyon, which, however, has an absolute champion like Ada Hegerberg, a Norwegian who returned this year after months out of physical trouble and who has scored her 59th Champions League goal (top scorer of all time) with a header from Bacha’s cross. With Barcelona in a doll, Lyon even made trio with the American (but born in Brazil) Catarina Macario, again served by Hegerberg. Barcelona, ​​who last year in Gothenburg had mortgaged the Champions League victory by scoring four goals in 36 minutes at Chelsea, only then woke up: Graham Hansen, from the right, served the golden ball Alexia Putellas, who right beat Endler.

Useless assault – In the second half, the very young manager of Barça Giraldez (born in ’91) tried to change something by inserting Oshoala in place of Jenni Hermoso, never in the game. then, after a sensational cross from Patri from midfield, also Crnogorcevic and Martens in the quarter of an hour for Marta Torrejon and Mariona. With an attitude of more than front traction, Barcelona tried in every way to get back into the game, but Crnogorcevic (Swiss, Italy’s opponent in the World Cup qualifiers) missed the opportunity for the 3-2. And so to celebrate, in a minority, were the 3,500 who arrived from Lyon. See also La Goggia already at work in the gym, hunting for the Olympics

