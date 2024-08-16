154,344 female candidates were registered with the TSE, a drop of 17.5% compared to 2020

Data from the Electoral Court released this Friday (August 16, 2024) shows that 34% of requests for candidacies for the 2020 elections were made by women. The number reached 154,344, but was again close to the minimum. Men account for 66% of registrations.

In 2020, there were 187,021 female candidates, which represents a 17.5% decrease in registrations.

The percentage of female candidates for legislative positions has increased every year. Quota policies within parties may have been responsible for encouraging this increase in female candidates.

The law 9,507 of 1997 determines that each party or coalition must fill a minimum of 30% and a maximum of 70% for candidates of each sex in the elections for councilor, state deputy and federal deputy. Since 2009, the rule has become mandatory, thus, the minimum percentage of female candidates per party is 30%.

The policy, created to correct the underrepresentation of women in candidacies, has been defrauded with fictitious registrations. TSE (Superior Electoral Court) reported that it judged 85 fraud cases that resulted in the revocation of mandates relating to the 2020 legislature. The balance considers only the appeals judged in regular in-person sessions.

In May, the TSE plenary approved criteria to guide regional bodies in identifying fraud in the gender quota. The set of decisions, which were based on judgments by the Electoral Court on the subject, defined that fraud occurs when:

the vote for the candidate is zeroed;

the accounting is standardized or does not have relevant financial movements;

there are no effective campaign acts; and

there is disclosure or promotion of the candidacy of third parties.

The electoral court also ruled that, in the event of fraud, electoral judges may annul the entire ticket of the party involved. The votes received by the party will be annulled and the calculation of the electoral and party quotients for proportional positions will be redone. In addition, those involved in the fraud will be ineligible to run for office.