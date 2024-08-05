IBA Chief Kremlev: Boxers Khelif and Yuting Must Prove They Are Women

The President of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Umar Kremlev called for boxers Iman Khelif from Algeria and Lin Yuting from Taiwan to confirm their gender. His words are quoted by RIA News.

Kremlev said that female athletes must prove that they are women, and believed that female boxers should show maternity hospital papers and the results of a detailed examination. “If I were accused of being a woman and not a man, I would bring all the documents and undergo an examination,” he added. According to the head of the IBA, the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach and his team are avoiding this problem.

At the Paris Olympics, Khelif reached the semi-finals in the 66 kilogram weight class. Thus, she guaranteed herself a medal at the Paris Games. Yuting also reached the semi-finals in the 57 kilogram category. Both boxers faced a wave of criticism during the tournament.

In 2023, the IBA suspended Khelif and Yuting from the World Championships for failing to meet the eligibility criteria. Gender testing showed that the athletes had XY chromosomes and elevated testosterone. However, the IOC cleared them for women’s competition in 2024.