Former world champion boxer L Sarita Devi has recovered from the Kovid-19 virus but wants to be on isolation for at least 10 days outside her home in Imphal for the sake of her young son. The 38-year-old player was found infected with the deadly virus on 17 August along with her husband Thoiba Singh. He was discharged from the hospital after his test report came back negative.

Sarita said, ‘I came back home after the test report came negative. My husband was discharged only last week but due to my test positive, I had to spend a few more days at the Covid Care Center. God bless that I am discharged now. ‘

She is staying in a hostel located near her academy in Imphal so that her seven-year-old son Tomathin is not endangered in any way. His son’s test conducted last month was negative. He said, ‘If I go home, he will run and come to me and I cannot take the risk. For that I have decided to stay in isolation at the Academy Hostel myself.



Sarita said, “My husband is also here but his separation will end in the next two days as he was discharged from the hospital before me.” Before Sarita, veteran boxer Dinko Singh was also found infected with the virus. Dinko Singh, who is also battling cancer, recovered from this Kovid-19 after being in hospital for almost a month.