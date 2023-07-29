Three new episodes focus on female artists, who according to the makers deserve more attention: Dora Tuynman, Marieken Verheyen, Greten Neter-Kähler and PINK de Thierry. Together with experts, the makers go on a voyage of discovery through the art collection of the Rijksdienst. They let themselves be carried away by compelling life stories and artist careers. PINK de Thierry was a performance artist, she now has a retrospective at the Frans Hals Museum. Dora Tuynman lived with Appel and Corneille in Paris. Marieken Verheyen, photographer, made self-portraits in many fashion styles. Greten Neter-Kähler… No, I’m not betraying anything. Hear how they rise, hear how what they represent is snatched from oblivion.
A version of this article also appeared in the newspaper on July 29, 2023.
#Female #artists #rescued #oblivion
