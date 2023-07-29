Three new episodes focus on female artists, who according to the makers deserve more attention: Dora Tuynman, Marieken Verheyen, Greten Neter-Kähler and PINK de Thierry. Together with experts, the makers go on a voyage of discovery through the art collection of the Rijksdienst. They let themselves be carried away by compelling life stories and artist careers. PINK de Thierry was a performance artist, she now has a retrospective at the Frans Hals Museum. Dora Tuynman lived with Appel and Corneille in Paris. Marieken Verheyen, photographer, made self-portraits in many fashion styles. Greten Neter-Kähler… No, I’m not betraying anything. Hear how they rise, hear how what they represent is snatched from oblivion.

Who keeps what Collective Horens, with the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands. Art. Appears monthly.