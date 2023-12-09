Al Dhafra (WAM)

Al Dhafra Book Festival 2023, organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, offers a group of different arts programs, showcasing the works of local artists from the region, highlighting their talents and disseminating their creativity to the public, where young female artists shine by displaying their distinguished artistic works and holding arts education workshops in the public garden square. Madinat Zayed throughout the festival, which continues until December 10th.

Artist Aisha Al Mansouri displays a group of artworks depicting maqasar, an Emirati garment worn by men in the summer, made of sherbet fabric.

Al Mansouri said: “I loved to develop this Emirati dress, so I began in 2015 by drawing various traditional drawings on it. I participated with my work in many festivals held in the Emirates. My work also gained the admiration of the audience of the Al Dhafra Book Festival, and I participated in it by holding a workshop for drawing on fabric, which received great interaction. From the public.”

Different raw materials

Fatima Al Hammadi presents distinctive artistic works in which she uses different materials, such as drawing on leather, where she draws on bags, wallets and book covers, all of which are heritage drawings, whether horses, birds or deer. She also draws nature in Abu Dhabi, and also presents a candle drawing workshop at the festival.

Al Hammadi said: “The festival provided me with a great opportunity and fulfilled my dream of participating in it. Through it, the audience got to know me, and it gave me the opportunity to communicate with them.”

The artist, Maitha Al Mazrouei, paints all types of art and has a special center for teaching arts, but she is distinguished by making paintings decorated with flowers made of Russian dough, as well as by making paintings drawn on grapes or palm trunks. She is proficient in the art of decoupage, that is, tissue scraps that are pasted on gypsum plates, where It offers a workshop for the public in this art, which witnessed a great turnout and interaction from the public.

In her private artistic corner, Rana Al Massi displayed a group of paintings of animals from the Emirati environment, such as horses, falcons, and peacocks, in which she combined her experience in multimedia art and sculpture with oil painting, and embarked on a journey that allowed her to incorporate additional elements into this creative unit, thereby expanding the horizons of her talent. More by using a variety of materials on canvas, it extends beyond the boundaries of traditional art, such as cement, clay, and recyclable materials.