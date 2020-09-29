Bhopal: Video of DG level officer Purushottam Sharma beating his wife went viral on Monday in Bhopal, capital of Madhya Pradesh. Along with this, another video also went viral in which he is sitting with a woman at his house. Where his wife reaches. After this Purushottam Sharma has been relieved. But now the woman, who is a journalist and an anchor in a private channel, has filed a police complaint against Sharma’s wife and son. The police gave information about it.

After two videos of a 1986 batch officer of the Indian Police Service went viral on social media, the state government transferred him and relieved him. Actually, in one video, he is seen beating his wife and in the second video recorded by his wife, Sharma is seen sitting in the house of a female anchor.

It is seen in the video that after the wife reaches there, Sharma leaves and Sharma’s wife is seen inspecting the house of the anchor and making inquiries. The anchor has complained against Sharma’s wife and son at Shahpura police station and claimed that Sharma, an officer of the Indian Police Service, is a father figure to him and Sharma calls him a son.

Inspector Jitendra Patel, in-charge of Shahpura police station, said, “In the complaint, the anchor has said that his privacy and image in the society has been severely damaged and he has been slandered.” The anchor demanded, ‘The police should take appropriate action in this matter and please get rid of me from mental torture’. Anchor said, ‘Because of my involvement with journalism, I sometimes meet officials and politicians. I also have my 11-year-old son with me and I belong to a distinguished and elite family in Gwalior.

He further wrote, ‘On Sunday, 27 September 2020, at about seven o’clock in the evening, DG Purushottam Sharma ji’s call came to me that he was near my house, so I invited him for tea.’ The anchor said, ‘After DG Saheb’s arrival, his wife also came a little later. He (wife) rang the bell even though I did not know him but when I opened the door, he (Sharma’s wife) forcibly entered my house. Asked. But in front of me, he and Sharma ji’s words were heard. There was a debate between the two and DG Sahab left from there. He told that later Sharma’s wife stayed at his house and asked him unnecessary questions and also recorded his bedroom. This video has been made viral on the social media by Sharma’s son Partha Sharma.

The anchor said that as it is being presented, there is virtually nothing like it. DG sahib is a father figure to me and he talks only by calling me son. I had no idea of ​​his coming to my home to drink tea. He said, ‘That video of me is being misrepresented and promoted in social media. Due to which my honor and respect is being violated. My institution in which I have been working since the first day has also asked for cleanliness from me and my career, my job is at stake. My family and my personal life have also come under mental depression with this one video.

The station in-charge said, “Since it is a case of tarnishing someone’s image, only a complaint can be lodged in the court.” Annu Bhalavi, Under Secretary of the Home Department of Madhya Pradesh, on Monday, issued an order to transfer Purshottam Sharma from the post of Director, Public Prosecution immediately to the Secretariat without post.

In a notice issued to Sharma on Monday, Bhalavi said, ‘Two videos related to you have gone viral on social media, in which your immoral conduct and domestic violence with your wife is being reflected at first sight. A soft copy of the video is attached. The notice further states, ‘The said act by you has made you liable for disciplinary proceedings under the All India Service Rules.

Why not take disciplinary action against you for the conduct reflected in the videos. In the said context, submit your reply on 29 September 2020 by 5:30 pm. The notice stated that failing to answer, it would be presumed that there is no counter-argument in this regard and unilateral action will be taken in the case as per the rules.

Sharma’s son and Deputy Commissioner in Income Tax Department Partha (32) sent a video to state Home Minister Narottam Mishra and senior officials and requested them to file a complaint against their father. Sharma said that my married life of 32 years is a family affair and not a crime. I am not a criminal. My wife swallows me wherever I go. I am dealing with this He said that there is no place for fighting in a family.

Meanwhile, on Monday late evening, the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Commission issued a notice to Sharma and summoned her to the Commission’s office on October 5. Along with this, the commission has directed to provide security to Sharma’s wife.