The 20-year-old Van Empel won the first four crosses of the World Cup season, but in the last three crosses in the World Cup circuit she had to leave the win to a compatriot. In Hulst and Overijse the victory went to Puck Pieterse, in Hilvarenbeek Shirin van Anrooij was the best.
Pieterse finished second, well behind Van Empel – 34 seconds – and Van Anrooij took third place. Denise Betsema was fourth in Antwerp.
