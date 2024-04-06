Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Feltwood United and Al Dhahira, champions and runners-up of the Second Division League for the 2023-2024 season, celebrated their official promotion to the First Division League, in the next season 2024-2025, with Feltwood United, the “champion,” beating its guest, Al-Nojoum, 3-1, and Al-Dhahira, “the runner-up,” beating Al-Ittifaq 3- 0 in the 26th and final round of the league.

Feltwood United, which won the title before the final round, confirmed its claim to the top spot by defeating Al-Nojoom 3-1 in the final round, raising its score to 62 points, from 20 victories, compared to losing in 4 matches and drawing in two.

On the other hand, Al-Dhahirah, which played its first season in the “Second League”, decided to compete for the second promotion ticket, by defeating Al-Ittifaq 3-0, raising its score to 57 points, a point ahead of its competitor, La Liga HBC “Third”, which in turn won over United Sport. 6-1.

The number of clubs participating in the “Second League” for the current season 2023-2024 has increased to 14 teams instead of 12 in the last season 2022-2023, and the current edition is the fifth of the Second League, since the Football Association’s decision in the 2019-2020 season, to return the competition to the forefront. By relaunching a new version that witnessed the participation of 10 teams.