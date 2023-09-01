Felts show in defense of Giambruno: “Chiara Ferragni? She ends up insulting and lacks common sense”

The background. Andrew GiambrunoMeloni’s partner and journalist on Rete 4, had commented on it Palermo rape saying that being drunk increases the risk of encountering bad guys. A trivial observation.

The comment resulted in the immediate reaction of scholars, doctors and scholars including – could not miss – one of the brightest minds of Italian theoretical philosophy and that is the influencer Chiara Ferragni, wife of the heavily tattooed Fedez. In short, the very rich radical-chic couple par excellence, the one who ideally took the place of the Maraini-Moravia of the past by replacing the villa in Sabaudia with penthouses in Milan. Having sighted the prey – and that is the comment of Giambruno– the Ferragni she plunged – as she often does – into a dive worse than a Stuka.

“I would like to remind Andrea Giambruno and other fellow journalists that we have no problems with wolves, nor with gentle giants, monsters, dogs and various beasts. Our problem is men, like them”. The little princess then gave “beasts” to the entire male gender using a trivial stereotype. It’s like a male influencer saying “no good” to all women en masse.

READ ALSO: Giambruno, broadsides by Ferragni-Vanoni: “The wolf is not in the glass, it’s outside”

Vittorio Feltri –as often happens- he wasn’t there and he retorted: “What the f*** says Ferragniif one gets drunk or takes drugs it is clear that if she meets the stron ** she risks”. On the silly generalization of Ferragni she then commented: “He gives beasts to all men and expires in gratuitous insultthere’s not much else to say”. In short, in Italy – after the latest execrable acts of violence – the usual debate on the #Me Too in local sauce has resumed.

However, there is no need to bring up the now famous book by General Vannacci, “The world upside down” – which is at the top of the sales on Amazon -, to understand that if a “unǝ” and I use the schwa on purpose, if he goes around drunk or half naked, he risks more. In other times, not very distant and less mad, it would have been what is defined as simple common sense but which is now in hiding contaminated, weakened and weakened by fluid or woke ideologies or by theomnipresent politically correct who even transformed “Snow White” into “Black Snow”. A poisonous and very dangerous ideology that is destroying our western civilization. Social media is full of rants from angry feminists that attack anyone who does not think like them, precisely the woke ideology described by Vannacci.

READ ALSO: Feltri show in La Piazza: “Advice to the poor? Go to work”

So he did well Felts to point out what is – basically – just an observation of that now lost common sense. Linguistic stupidity is destroying evidence under the pressure of an agitated and undemocratic minority. Clearly then behind the utterances of the so-called influencers there is a swirling round of money that flows into their pockets with impunity thanks to the poor naive (euphemism) who hang on their lips and maybe don’t make it to the end of the month. We therefore report the prophetic words of a British writer of the last century, Gilbert Keith Chesterton who in the book “The Heretics” writes: “Fires will be kindled to testify that two plus two equals four. Swords will be drawn to prove that leaves are green in summer.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

