Vittorio Feltri, from politics to “pungent” sarcasm: 80 years of “free” journalism

Vittorio Feltri, yesterday, he turned 80 years old. By many colleagues and readers, he is considered a individualist ready for anything support your ideas. The founder of the “Independent” and of “Free” is the greatest conductor of his era, the natural heir of Montanelliof which he took the baton at the top of “The newspaper”, doubling the copies sold.

They, desecrator and desecrator, brought “unconventionality” into journalism, The rejection of trivial and boring pieces. Just one example: sent by the “Corriere della Sera” to Naples, where Enzo Tortora was imprisoned, he read up on the false accusations of collusion with the Camorra, hurled by alleged “repentants” at the popular conductor, and broke, as an anti-litteram guarantor, the guilty front of the newspapers.

READ ALSO: Raggi “hot potato”: Feltri-Senaldi fined for the first page of Libero

READ ALSO: Feltri tips the bartender. She doesn’t understand and Di Marco scolds him

Subscribe to the newsletter

