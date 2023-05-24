“First they cry in despair because it doesn’t rain, then they cry in despair because it rains too much and someone drowns. But you can know what the hell they want”. This is the comment published by the Lombardy regional councilor Vittorio Feltri (FdI) on his Twitter profile.

Among the first to comment on the sensational phrase of the former director of Libero was the group leader of the Movimento 5 Stelle in Lombardy, Nicola Di Marco, who said: “Yesterday our group donated its attendance fee from regional councilors in favor of flooded populations of Emilia-Romagna, inviting the councilors of the other parties to do the same. Today came the obscene response from the director of the Brothers of Italy Vittorio Feltri who, in the throes of one of his well-known attacks of verbal incontinence, tweeted: ‘first they cry in despair because it doesn’t rain, then they cry in despair because it rains too much and someone drowns. But you can know what the hell they want.’ We await the immediate apologies of the group leader of Fratelli d’Italia in the Lombardy Region, towards those who today shovel mud, mourn the dead and are forced to bear this too. After which it would be appropriate for Vittorio Feltri to resign from the role of regional councilor, so that his verbal incontinence does not continue to dirty this institution ”