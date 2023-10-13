Feltrinelli murder, the truth about the explosion after more than half a century. The key testimony

Back in the news a murder from over 50 years agothe case of death of Ginagiacomo Feltrinellithe publisher blew up because of a defective device on March 14, 1972. After the Piazza Fontana massacre, Feltrinelli believed that they wanted to involve him in the affair: he feared a coup attempt and had decided to oppose it even with violence. He participated in the very young Resistence, was part of the Gap, one of the first armed left-wing organizations of the Years of Lead. An 85-year-old engineer comes out and reveals details about that mysterious death. On the morning of March 14, – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – a few hours before Feltrinelli was blown up, it was he who delivered the explosive that killed him to the revolutionary publisher: “When the news with his photo came out in the newspapers, I recognized him and felt guilty; not so much for having given him the dynamite, but because if I had been there, as he had asked me on other occasions, he wouldn’t have died“.

Sitting on the sofa of a house overlooking the Gulf of Tigullioguest of friends, an 85 year old gentleman tells i backstory of the end of Feltrinelli and of some episodes at the dawn of the armed struggle in Italy. Is called Vittorio Battistonioriginally from Chiavari, retired mechanical engineer, member of the Communist Party in his youth but with anarchist tendencies which led him, after 1969, to approach the partisan action groups founded by the Milanese publisher and the first Red Brigadesin which he never played.

With Gap, however – continues Il Corriere – there was one collaboration lasted a couple of yearsin which he was also Feltrinelli’s driver accompanying him on secret trips in Italy and abroad, while as an illegal immigrant he attempted to organize the anti-coup and revolutionary offensive of which he was a victim. Battistoni’s testimony, which emerged after half a century of anonymity, constitutes the heart of Gappisti (DeriveApprodi), the book by the historian Davide Serafino which reconstructs the parable of the network woven by Feltrinelli, contemporary with the birth of other armed gangs, from the Genoese group XXII Ottobre to the Br.

