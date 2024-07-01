Feltri against the looks of Salis and Rackete: “One with sturdy legs and the other who looks like a Spal full-back”

Victor Feltseditorialist of Il Giornale, has once again attacked Ilaria Salisbut this time it wasn’t the new Avs MEP who took it out but the whole one Calabria: here’s why. Feltri described it this way Salis look on the occasion of his debut in Brussels. “A waitress from Catanzaro: the lowest thing imaginable”, said Feltri in a video that immediately went viral. “Usually – adds Feltri – they say that the dress doesn’t make the monk, but it makes the idiot”, adds the journalist . “From the dress two beautiful sturdy stems emergeas an athlete, but the rest is unwatchable“. Feltri then also attacked Carola’s look Racketthe activist and former commander of the NGO ship elected Brussels with the German left-wing party Die Linke, under whose guise – defined by Feltri as “something that covers it” – “there emerge two legs full of hair that look like those of a Spal full-back. A scary thing.”

Feltri’s offensive sentences, not only towards Salis but also towards the Calabrians, provoked the anger of the mayor of Catanzaro Nicholas Flowery: “Vittorio Feltri the true face of Padania. We will take him to court for his unacceptable offenses to our city and for his racist phrases. These are the champions of differentiated autonomy. Be ashamed and if you have a minimum of decency, apologize to Catanzaro and to the women who toil in bars and restaurants with great dignity. More and more determined to resist arrogance and the arrogance of the Padanians“.