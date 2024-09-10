Feltri insults Boccia and then leaves the live broadcast | VIDEO

Unfortunate exit by Vittorio Feltri who, during the connection with The wind that blowsinsulted Maria Teresa Boccia by revealing that he had met her during a lunch with former minister Sangiuliano.

During the connection, in fact, the journalist explained that he had met Maria Teresa Boccia during a lunch with the former Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano in a well-known restaurant on Via della Spiga, in Milan.

When asked by host David Parenzo how she was introduced to him, Vittorio Feltri replied: “As a friend. How did you want him to introduce her to me, as his slut? Come on”.

– How was Boccia introduced to you?

– Like a friend. How did you want him to introduce her to me? Like his slut?

Feltri leaves the studio. Lowest level #lariachetira pic.twitter.com/xNbQVZZQQG — The Great Plague (@grande_flagello) September 10, 2024

Reprimanded by Parenzo for what he said, Feltri decided to leave the connection. “Because the man is cool, the woman is a s**t. It’s better for him to go away, yes” commented Angelo Bonelli, spokesman for Verdi/Sinistra Italiana, who was present in the studio. “It was a really unfortunate expression, I’m sorry” added David Parenzo.