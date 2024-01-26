Stefano Feltri, attack on Salvini on Russia. Then the veiled “threat” to the government: “If you don't support Ukraine…”

Stefano Feltri is the former director of Tomorrow That Carlo De Benedetti he brutally ousted him some time ago and replaced him overnight with Emiliano Fittipaldi which gave a healthy jolt to a newspaper that was scraping by in a protected and sleepy ecological niche. Having some time at his disposal and not having yet found a place (he appears in the subtitle as “Stefano Feltri. Notes”) he is content with the appearances that friendly television and newspapers bestow upon him in these lean times.

One of his favorite acquaintances is the progressive one A7 and so on A clean sweep from Corrado Formigli gave the public a profound analytical deduction. Those who managed to survive the sleep induced by his hypnotic evening chant were therefore able to listen to real pearls of wisdom: “This government is strong and considered outside of Italy precisely because of its foreign policy positions. If these positions fail then the others States will look at problems such as lack of reforms and debt.”

The subtitle was eloquent: “Ukraine, Salvini's warning”. Felts he was dressed in progressive uniform: Cuban bum, plastic glasses that look so radical-chic, all over a worn and worn Dalemia outfit. The themes were high, the destiny of the West and then also, subordinately, that of the centre-right hold. Let's listen to it.

READ ALSO: Israel, the ambassador to Business: “The future of Gaza? The Palestinians' choice”

“THE pro-Putinians masked in Italy (sic, ed.) they say that Italy is the servant of Biden who is a warmonger. Every time there was a hint of an opening to negotiations Putin he closed it. There was a Chinese peace plan ignored, an Arab initiative ignored, a Vatican initiative ignored.” One that was ignored, one might add. Alright.

And then again: “Having said this, Matteo Salvini whose party it is still formally twinned with United Russiathe party of Putin because this must be said… Salvini has the wind of public opinion on his side. There is a collapse across Europe support for Ukraine. Paradoxically it is a moment in which we do not feel any cost of the war in the sense that there was greater consensus when we paid bills saltier and we invested 2% of GDP to keep energy costs low”.

The Godelian logical deduction is being refined for the ending: “Now objectively there is a problem (but is it okay? Ed.) and Salvini is preparing to exploit it also from an electoral perspective by underestimating a crucial aspect. The legitimacy that this government surprisingly enjoys in the Anglo-Saxon international press (he also noticed it, ed.) is due exclusively to its clear positioning in foreign policy”. And then he threatens her: “If that fails, they'll notice everything else too: come on seasideto scandals, to investigations, to the total absence of reforms and so on”.

READ ALSO: Meloni: “The Superbonus was the biggest scam against the State”

As can be seen, the analytical and precise precision of the alleged faults is admirable. In short, we don't know if Felts did they send it to us or did it come on its own from Formigli but if we want to give credit to the appearance there would be a threat underneath and that is: look, if you don't continue to be good, that is to support Ukraine, then we'll start saying that you are fascists and therefore unreliable etc etc”.

Felts he doesn't realize that it isn't Salvini who wants to exploit the loss of popularity of Zelensky but that this feeling is widespread throughout the world starting right from Joe Biden who, sensing the possibility of a scam in the elections, blocked funds for Ukraine. Only now are we starting to realize that the situation is much more complex than what many initially believed: the war in Ukraine is a civil war and world public opinion is tired of meddling in facts that don't concern them.

Zelensky he was clever in exploiting the communication but his family is Russian and he speaks Russian and before the war he was going to trial for corruption. And therefore in a short time Zelensky will be dumped by the entire international community given that his main sponsor, the USAhas abandoned him and if he will win Donald TrumpAs is likely, the war will have an immediate end.

And we are certain that all international secretariats will follow the powerful US State Department. So the Feltrian threat is indeed a very superficial deduction. However, the threatening little finger and arrogance of the radical-chic remain: “if you don't do this you will regret it”. So don't worry Felts minor no one will accuse of fascism Salvini and the government to seek a diplomatic and no longer military solution to the matter.

Subscribe to the Affari WhatsApp channel!

