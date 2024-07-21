“The «Italian pride» against the EU coup”

New very hard attack by Victor Feltri on The newspaper of today to Antonio Tajani‘guilty’ above all of not having opposed Ursula von der Leyen’s opening to the Greens, something he had instead sworn on 27 June by declaring “no opening to the Greens” but rather “opening to the conservatives”.

The temptation I readily give in to is to agree with myself and to claim with my dear readers, including detractors, an unpleasant “I told you so”. On Sunday 30 June Il Giornale published an editorial where I denounced a couple of things. First of all, the restoration of a centre-left majority in the European institutions, to desperately counterpose it to the results of the elections of 9 June that had shifted the axis of consensus to the right.

Instead of opening up to the conservatives (Ecr) of Meloni and the Poles, the intention that overflowed from the preparatory dialogues was to open the control room to the Greens by adding them to the old trio composed of Ursula-Scholz-Macron (popular, socialists, left-wing liberals). A sort of whiplash from the satraps of the Palace to the ox people guilty of having an idea of ​​life and values ​​less fluid than that of the progressives. The people of the right had to be harnessed like a herd of cattle, and handed over to apartheid. To avoid contagions and crossbreeding, it was necessary to separate them with a “sanitary cordon” (the exact words of socialists, Macronians and Greens) far from the pastures of democracy. No sooner said than done.

Free democratic and procedurally correct decision of the parties, which add up as they please? Is the government in Rome one thing, the party in Brussels another? Rules of political theatre, they say. Well, as long as it is not an alibi for practicing schizophrenia, which – yes – is a dangerous disease. I was referring to the EPP and Forza Italia. In fact, if the party with the relative majority in Brussels has among its leaders Antonio Tajani, who in Italy is vice-president of the government whose prime minister is judged by the same PPE deserving of being isolated for virus, one expects that at the very least this guy will get pissed off, and will actually ask seriously and not just talk about a sanitary cordon that isolates the Greens. I don’t think that obedience to the party includes giving up one’s conscience. Nor that one can allow without reacting the right of anyone to take a blood test at the Italian center-right, separating the healthy (Forza Italia) from the sick (the others). Faced with this ongoing filth, I asked Tajani for an act of moral and political piracy. Threatening to blow up the bank, at least trying, sketching a public form of protest. Yes, he did, but against me, and moreover he delegated the tirade to the faithful young men Barelli and Gasparri who, incapable of replying on the merits, blamed me for my age and vices that unfortunately I have not had for decades: “senile confusion of ideas” and “evening euphoria”.

Reality has shown that what I pointed out at the end of June was confirmed last Thursday with the inclusion of the Greens in the majority, the obvious “no” from Meloni, and the less obvious exultation from Tajani, who expressed his displeasure at the choice of Georgia. Is this the same person who on June 27 swore “no opening to the Greens” but rather “opening to the Conservatives” by tracing “the line of the People’s Party for new alliances in Parliament and elsewhere” (Euronews)? And who on July 4 said in favor of television: “Including the Greens in the new EU majority would be a betrayal of European voters” (LaPresse)? Who betrayed whom? I remain of the opinion that coherence does not include the practice of alternating license plates.

At this point, what do we do? I would divide the question into two parts after the recent vote that re-elected Ursula von der Leyen in the well-known manner. The first is whether or not something changes, and how, in the balance of power between our country and Brussels. Are we going to lose? I answer immediately: no, Europe cannot allow itself to punish us, not even pretending, it would be the suicide of what remains of democracy, it would be the certification of a coup with consequences of disintegration in the south and east of Europe. The third country in terms of GDP and inhabitants, the only one among the founders with a stable government and growing consensus, cannot be amputated of its rights. And here I count on Tajani who, having completed his corvée in the Christian Democrat workshop, will fight for the center-right.

The second question refers to the consequences within the government of what happened in the European Parliament and above all to how much that vote weighs in Italy on the relationship between political leadership and the sovereign people. Answers: 1) The government will last five years. Forza Italia will be induced by the good sense of the Berlusconi family to be concave in Rome and convex in Brussels as the founder taught. 2) The feeling that can be perceived, outside the progressive circles that dominate the newspapers, is the pleasure of an Italy that does not submit. Italian pride, more than gay pride.

