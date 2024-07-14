Home page politics

From: Fabian Hartmann

Donald Trump had just begun his speech in the US election campaign when the first shot was fired. More followed. The attacker was killed. And Trump remains on the offensive.

Butler/Washington, DC – Late Saturday afternoon (18:08 local time) Donald Trump as part of this year’s US election campaign in Butler, Pennsylvania. Shortly after Trump opened his speech on stage, shots were firedPanic broke out in the audience. Trump then took cover, Secret Service agents intervened and killed the suspected attacker. One person in the audience also died.

Injured Donald Trump thanks US security authorities after attempted assassination in Butler – and expresses condolences

Bleeding from his ear and visibly in shock, the aspiring Republican presidential candidate took cover under the lectern for a few moments before Secret Service employees surrounded him to protect him. Shortly before they left the stage, Trump raised his fist in the air once again – this was greeted with frenzied applause from the shocked audience. Heavily armed forces then evacuated spectators and secured the area.

Trump, who spoke at the Republican National Convention on Monday (July 15), republican in Milwaukee as a presidential candidate at the US electionl in November against Joe Biden was initially taken to hospital after the attack. He was hit in the ear by a bullet and wounded. By the evening, however, the 78-year-old’s health was completely stable again and he was able to leave the hospital.

The former US president spoke out on Truth Social, a social media platform he founded, a few hours after the gun attack on him. In it, Trump wrote: “I want to thank the US Secret Service and all law enforcement agencies for their quick response to the shooting that just occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most of all, I want to express my condolences to the family of the visitor who was killed, but also to the family of another person who was seriously injured.” Trump concluded his statement with the sentence “God bless America”.

Trump after attempted assassination: “Immediately felt the bullet piercing the skin”

The former US president added: “It is unbelievable that such an act can happen in our country.” An eyewitness told the British BBCthat he saw a person with a gun on a nearby roof. In the Secret Service statement on the Short message service X It is said that the attacker fired several shots “from an elevated position” towards the lectern. The Secret Service then killed the shooter. The US broadcaster ABC According to investigators, they also seized an assault rifle. They are now investigating how the shooter was able to carry out the attack at the election campaign event to such an extent.

In his statement on Truth Social following the attack on him, Trump continued: “I was hit by a bullet that went through the top of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong because I heard a hissing sound, gunshots, and immediately felt the bullet go through the skin. It was bleeding profusely, and that’s when I realized what was going on.” Trump concluded his statement with the sentence, “God bless America.”

Trump’s daughter Ivanka comments on social media about the attempted assassination in Butler

The FBI initially did not provide any information about the identity and motive of the suspected perpetrator. NBC reported, the Secret Service has since identified the shooter as a 20-year-old man named Thomas Matthew Crooks. He is said to be from Bethel Park, a suburb of Pittsburgh in the US state of Pennsylvania. Bethel Park is about 70 kilometers from Butler, where the assassination attempt on Trump was made.

Ivanka TrumpDonald Trump’s eldest daughter (not to be confused with his partner Ivana), reacted in a post on the Short message service X to the attempted assassination of her father. She appreciates the reaction of everyone involved “for your love and prayers for my father and the other victims of today’s senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania.” She also said she was grateful “to the Secret Service and all other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive action today.” “I will continue to pray for our country,” she added to her post. (fh)