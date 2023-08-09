Home page politics

Patrick Mayer

The Federal Ministry of Transport, headed by the FDP, comes under suspicion of nepotism. It’s about hydrogen mobility. And a lot of money.

Munich/Berlin – Is the next trouble in the traffic light coalition inevitable in the middle of the summer break in political Berlin? Because there is the next suspicion of nepotism, this time in one FDP-Ministry?

Felt in the FDP Federal Ministry of Transport by Volker Wissing? Suspicion against department heads

It should be about two deals totaling 98.5 million euros, according to Handelsblatt a department head from the Federal Ministry of Transport Volker Wissing (FDP) is said to have arranged for an entrepreneur friend of mine from the hydrogen economy.

According to the report, the entrepreneur is to set up a hydrogen center in Lower Bavaria with 72.5 million euros. The high-ranking but unnamed official was significantly involved in the decision, writes the Handelsblatt. Furthermore, the entrepreneur described has received commitments for subsidies from the European Union (EU) of around 26 million euros from a hydrogen program of the ministry, it is said.

Nepotism in the Federal Ministry of Transport: FDP Minister Volker Wissing. © IMAGO / Mike Schmidt

Both are said to know each other from skiing holidays together. Explosive: Ironically, several sources within the traffic light federal government from the SPD, greens and FDP should get the information from the Federal Cabinet of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) have passed on, who is threatened with the next home-grown trouble within the already divided government coalition.

Transparency and compliance have “top priority, especially when it comes to funding awards of this magnitude,” said the deputy parliamentary group leader SPD in Parliament, Detlef Müller, dem Handelsblatt. If the suspicion is confirmed, “the same standards should apply as in the case of the state secretary in the Federal Ministry of Economics,” he said. It is a coalition-internal reference to the polarizing Graichen case in the Vice-Chancellor’s house Robert Habeck (The Greens).

Traffic light coalition: FDP had criticized the Greens for alleged nepotism

Habeck’s State Secretary Patrick Graichen was involved in his best man Michael Schäfer becoming the new head of the German Energy Agency, which in turn became public in May. It was only after much back and forth that Habeck finally dropped his confidant and relieved Graichen of his position in the Ministry of Economics. Just the FDP had because of the alleged nepotism in the Graichen case sharp criticism of Scholz’ deputy and the green coalition partner. What is going to boomerang now?

The well-known FDP politician Thomas Sattelberger criticized at least on Twitter: “Graichen on yellow? Even if it hurts, it doesn’t work if it’s confirmed.” After the summer break, the delicate suspicion from the Federal Ministry of Transport could now be on the agenda of the Budget and Transport Committee in the German Bundestag. (pm)