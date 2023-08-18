Home page politics

From: Leonie Hudelmaier

Department heads in the Ministry of Transport are said to have favored personal contacts when allocating funds. Union increases pressure with 41 questions.

Munich – Admittedly, “Mr. Hydrogen” sounds more meaningful than “head of the policy department in the Federal Ministry of Transport”. The nickname given to the head of department in Volker Wissing’s (FDP) ministry by his colleagues does not leave much room for speculation. Many years of experience in the industry promoted the head of department to an expert in hydrogen, which is traded as an alternative to fossil energy. Own, but now expired patents in fuel cell technology included. But despite his expertise, he is increasingly becoming his boss Volker Wissing’s undoing.

Because Mr. Hydrogen is accused of being too closely associated with the hydrogen scene. And the tracks also lead to Bavaria. Like that Handelsblatt reported, Wissing’s employees are said to have favored personal contacts when allocating subsidies.

Accusations of felt and nepotism are in the room

Department head B. is said to have gone on a skiing holiday together with a Bavarian entrepreneur and the President of the German Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association. First of all, there’s nothing shady about it. But those entrepreneurs and the association are receiving funds from a subsidy fund for hydrogen and fuel cell technology from the Ministry of Transport – around 28 million euros to be precise. Responsible for the funding program: the policy department.

In addition, 72.5 million euros are said to have flowed from the ministry to the Bavarian entrepreneur for a hydrogen center in Lower Bavaria. It is unclear to what extent the policy department was involved in this award.

The accusation of felt and nepotism is now in the room. But Transport Minister Wissing is conspicuously silent. His spokesman only said on Wednesday that an internal audit was being carried out and that the allegations were being taken seriously. At least Wissing did not hire the head of department himself, but merely took it over from his predecessor Andreas Scheuer (CSU).

And it is now the CDU/CSU parliamentary group that has 41 unanswered questions for Wissing. In a question in the Bundestag, the Union calls for urgent clarification as to whether Mr. Hydrogen has mixed private with official. “Citizens must be able to rely on the fact that taxpayers’ money is not wasted,” says Union faction leader Ulrich Lange (CSU).

The accusation is reminiscent of the affair surrounding ex-State Secretary Patrick Graichen

In this matter, the organization Lobbycontrol refers to allegations that the Ministry of Transport is relying too heavily on hydrogen technology and, in contrast, neglecting electromobility. Wissing should ask himself whether the head of department “with his close proximity to fuel cell technology is the right person for the policy department,” says Christina Deckwirth from Lobbycontrol.

The allegation of private involvement in a ministry is reminiscent of the affair surrounding former State Secretary Patrick Graichen. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) held on to Graichen despite much criticism – for some too long. First of all, Wissing is working on revising the funding guidelines in his company. According to the ministry, this process has been running since the spring. (Leonie Hudelmaier, with afp)