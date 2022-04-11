Rodolfo Carrion, who in the world of comedy is known as ‘Felpudini’, is one of the comedians with a long career on Peruvian television. For several years, the actor was part of the cast of Jorge Benavides; However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he could not continue on the small screen.

In a popular YouTube podcast called ”For my mother’‘, the humorist expressed his feelings by staying away from TV, despite the fact that the health crisis managed to be controlled and the atmosphere of the show has been reactivated satisfactorily.

‘Felpudini’ regrets not having been considered to return to television

Despite the fact that ‘Felpudini’ enjoys stable health and is in good emotional condition, he assured that on TV they want to disclaim any responsibility and, therefore, they have not hired him again.

“The old people have been punished, they do not want to take responsibility for older people who may contract the disease” counted.

‘Felpudini’ moved by recognition of his 49-year career

In July 2021, ‘Felpudini’ was invited to the program “El reventonazo de la chola”, where he was awarded recognition for his artistic career.

“Thank you thank you very much. I am really moved. It is very important to show affection because wanting to thank and not doing it is like buying a gift, wrapping it and never delivering it. Therefore, now that they deliver it, thank you very much. Very grateful for that affection, ”he expressed.

Likewise, ‘Felpudini’ mentioned how he wants future generations to remember him: “On stage and with a vocation and willingness to serve as a teacher“, he pointed.

‘Felpudini’ was very moved by the affection he received on the program. Photo: capture of America TV

Rodolfo Carrión happy to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

In an interview with the program the chinese bandthe Peruvian artist expressed his happiness at being part of the immunization process, a fact that he had been looking forward to since he retired from the small screen.

“I wait (for the vaccine). Hopefully I can get it because I am in one of the first lines of risk, ”said the comic actor in January of this year.

Let us remember that Rodolfo Carrión ‘Felpudini’ was a member of the cast of Jorge Benavides in El wasap de JB. However, due to the pandemic and because he belongs to the population vulnerable to the coronavirus, he had to stay away from television in March 2020, when the Government of Peru decreed quarantine.

‘Felpudini’ had to leave television in March 2020. Photo: capture América TV / GLR

‘Felupidini’ recounts experience in 1970 earthquake

The actor Rodolfo Carrión recounted an experience he had as a young man, in 1970. A survivor of the tragic earthquake in Yungay, he recounted that his girlfriend was one of the 70,000 victims left by the tragedy.

“I couldn’t save my girlfriend; I had to carry her on my shoulder to the cemetery. It was a totally traumatic experience,” she expressed.