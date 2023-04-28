Back to comedy! The actor Rodolfo Carrion, artistically known as Felpudini, reported that his state of health has improved after being urgently admitted to the Mongrut hospital in mid-April due to a decompensation. The character will return to television in the next edition of “Jirón del humor”, a Latina program in which popular traveling comedians, such as the Chinese Laughter and the Cholo CyrilThey perform funny skits.

The interpreter revealed that he was diagnosed with a kidney infection, which caused him great fear of possible complications. However, he returned to record in the channel 2 format that competes with “JB en ATV”, led by Jorge Benavides.

Felpudini in “Jirón del humor”. Photo: Composition/LR

What happened to Felpudini and his health?

Rodolfo Carrión spoke about his state of health, which has improved over the days. “I think it was all a product of tension. As we were about to debut with ‘El jirón del humor’, stress took its toll on me. I got dehydrated and they had to hospitalize me in an emergency,” he told local media.

“It was complicated by a kidney infection; that’s why I stayed longer in the hospital, but I’m fine now. I thank my sister, the doctors and nurses who treated me,” he added.

Felpudini happy to appear in “Jirón del humor”

felpudini is ready to compete with Jorge Benavides on television. “I have returned to the ‘field’ and we are recording ‘Jirón del humor,’ which the public has awarded with its tune this week,” he told Trome. “We went up in the rating, that makes us happy,” he added.

He was happy with the reception that the program has had despite some negative comments. “We see that the viewer has responded well to this new alternative that only seeks to entertain,” he specified.

