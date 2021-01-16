The austrian Manuel Feller won the slalom in Flachau (Austria), scoring for the Alpine Skiing World Cup and which was played this Saturday at that station in the Salzburg region.

Feller, 28, achieved his first victory in the World Cup when covering the two routes of the track ‘Hermann Maier’ in one minute, 50 seconds and 27 hundredths, 43 less than the French Clement Noel – who led the event after the first round – and with seven tenths over another Austrian, Marco Schwarz, who finished third.

Feller assumed the leadership in the classification of the discipline after prevailing in a test that the French Alexis Pinturault, first in the general of the World Cup, he finished ninth, one second and 77 hundredths behind the winner.

Bassino wins at Kranjska Gora

The Italian Marta Bassino won with authority the giant of Kranjska Gora, scoring for the Alpine Skiing World Cup and which was played this Saturday at the aforementioned Slovenian station.

Bassino, who was already leading the event after the first heat, covered both courses on the icy and demanding Slovenian track in two minutes, eleven seconds and 90 hundredths, eight tenths less than the French Tessa Worley, second in a test that the Swiss Michelle Gisin finished in third position, almost second and a half behind the Italian.

The 24-year-old skier from Cuneo achieved her fourth World Cup victory, the third of the season -the giants of Sölden (Austria) and Courchevel (France) also won – and took the lead in the classification of the discipline after scoring a test that the Slovak Petra Vlhova, leader of the general, finished fourth, one second and 58 hundredths .

Del Campo, out of the final

The Biscayan Juan del Campo, the only Spanish participant, who did not qualify for the second leg of the slalom of the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Flachau (Austria), He told EFE this Saturday that he is “a little pissed off” for staying only 17 hundredths from the cut, but that at the same time he knows that “the ski is there” and that it is “very close.”

Del Campo covered the first round of the ‘Hermann Maier’ track in Flachau (Salzburg) in 57 seconds and 44 hundredths, two seconds and 57 hundredths more than the French Clement Noel -the best in the first act- and he finished thirty-fourth the first round, so he did not pass the cut of the best thirty, of which he was less than two tenths.

“The truth is that I am a little pissed off, because there are already many races that I am between 30 and 35; always very close to 30, but the possibility of the second sleeve has not just come out”He said, in a telephone conversation with Efe from the aforementioned Salzburg station, Del Campo, an Olympian at the PyeongChang’18 Winter Games (South Korea). “But the ski is there,” he said.

“With a descent that has not been my best, far from it, I am close to the best thirty, so in that aspect you can be happy. But I am unhappy with the performance, because I know I can give much more of myself, “explained the Basque skier.

“I made a small mistake in the middle of the descent that could have been avoided and that could have put me in my 30s. I’m very close, but those little hundredths fail me. It is in the small errors that you leave the whole race, “the one from Mungia told EFE.

“I was left with a bittersweet taste. The level is good, but things did not quite turn out”, Del Campo said, that this Sunday he will play, again in Flachau, the second of the two slalom scheduled this weekend at the Austrian station in which. “I want to show that I can do it. Tomorrow is another race, on the same track. I know where not to fail and where to attack. Tomorrow more and better,” Juan del Campo from Flachau told Efe.