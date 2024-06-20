Three days after the ballot, the progressive candidate Fulvio Fellegara’s vote for the civic Alessandro Mager has arrived, against the centre-right of Gianni Rolando. The detailed note was released by the civic list Generazione Sanremo, directly linked to the centre-left candidate who came third in the first round. At this point, after the contrary position taken (freedom of choice) by Progetto Comune Sanremo and Sanremo Insieme, a further position taken by the Democratic Party is probable shortly.

Below is Fellegara’s note:

«We ran a unique and original electoral campaign and I want to say thanks again to all the citizens who placed their trust in us. Ours was an extraordinary and powerful achievement.

Around 5000 people have chosen our project and identified the themes of our program as priorities: public health, public interest in every major project that concerns the city, attention to society, cultural, economic and social poverty, attention to the elderly, young people to fragile people, neighborhoods and urban mending. To protect the environment and public greenery. Relaunching culture as a driving force for tourism and universities to attract the world’s young people to Sanremo were our guiding stars.

We are facing an important moment. I appreciate that the civic candidate Alessandro Mager understood that our proposals were precise and correct, declaring that he wanted to take charge of the requests contained in our program. It means that we were right and that our proposal was necessary. We have achieved a first great objective that we set for ourselves: we are a force to be reckoned with that deserves to be listened to and to actively participate in the realization of shared programmatic points. We have the capabilities and skills: it will mean that building a better Sanremo is possible and we can all play a fundamental role, especially in listening to the population, in sharing choices, in paying attention to families in difficulty, to the elderly , to children and young couples.

At the same time as sharing a clear program, we cannot remain helpless in the face of an extreme right that must be contained and contained, to prevent the same parties and people who mismanaged when given the opportunity from returning to do damage. Those parties of the Rolando coalition that have implemented the worst policies on local health, social, infrastructure and transport at a national and regional level and that are bearers of ideologies that are distant from us and dangerous.

It’s true we are different, we represent an alternative that has nothing to do with the past. Ours is a coalition whose vast majority is made up of new faces, involved in civil society and who have never before run for office in an election. This peculiarity of ours is an added value that can make a difference towards those who are not used to thinking outside the usual political frameworks. In conclusion, I believe that in an international context dominated by conflicts, it is right and noble to look not at what divides us but at what can unite us. For this reason I publicly declare my support for the candidate Alessandro Mager, wishing him to find equally strong support among all citizens. I invite him not to let his words fall on deaf ears, giving them continuity from now until the end of the electoral campaign.”