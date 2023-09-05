With a long message on his Instagram profile, the former Manchester United announced that he will leave Shandong Taishan at the end of the year. The Chinese adventure of the 35-year-old Belgian midfielder ends after 5 years…

Marouane Fellaini will say goodbye to China at the end of the year. The former Manchester United and Everton Belgian midfielder announced his farewell to Shandong Taishan after five seasons with a long message on social media. Is retirement from football on the horizon?

Fellaini’s announcement: “Goodbye to the great Shandong Taishan at the end of the season”

The Chinese experience of the former Manchester United Fellaini will run out at the end of 2023. The player himself announced it with a long message published on his Instagram profile. The Belgian midfielder from Etterbeek, who will turn 36 on 22 November, will say goodbye to Shandong Taishan after five seasons.

Fellaini had landed in China from Manchester United in February 2019. After 260 overall appearances and 37 goals scored in the Premier League between Everton and United, the Belgian international (18 goals in 87 tokens for the Red Devils) has delighted the Chinese public with all the its technical repertoire. Fellaini won the championship with Shandong in 2021, as well as 3 national cups (2020, 2021, 2022). With “Taishan Dui”, “the team from Mount Tai”, the former United clocked in 46 times in 131 total appearances. See also Valentín Barco is torn: will he come back against Racing for the Copa Libertadores Quarterfinals?

After five seasons spent together, it’s time to say goodbye. Fellaini has announced that he will say goodbye to Shandong at the end of the season: “At the end of this season, after five years, I will say goodbye to big club Shandong Taishan FC. I had the privilege of wearing this club’s legendary shirt in 130 matches and contributing to an incredible series of successes: the Super League in 2021 and the CFA Cup in 2020, 2021 and 2022. These moments will always remain in my memory.

As I always have, I will give everything I have inside to try and win another trophy this season. I am very grateful to our president, our fans, my teammates, coaches, staff and everyone who has been a part of this amazing journey. Even if I leave the club at the end of this season, I will always keep him in my heart and continue to follow his future successes. But before that, let’s make this season one to remember for our amazing fans too!“. A greeting that smacks of retiring from football? See also Millionaires maneuver with their payroll to dream of the final

If you want to learn more about all the topics on the world of football without missing any updates, stay connected to Derbyderbyderby to find out all the day’s news.

September 6, 2023 (change September 6, 2023 | 00:46)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Fellaini #goodbye #China #years #announcement #social #media #herald #retirement #football