Iceland.- In January 2021 Felix Gretarsson became the first name in history to receive a arm transplantsurgery that seemed distant but came to change his life completely, because now he can hug his family, drive and even lift weights.

Today’s began on January 12, 1998 when the subject worked on a high-tension line in Iceland and a electric shock of 11 thousand volts burned his hands and body. After being transferred to a hospital, they determined that he also had affected organs.

He lasted three months in a coma, during which time the hopes that he would see the light of day again were not always high. When she finally woke up the doctors who handled the case determined that the best option was to amputate both arms.

He lived like this for more than two decades, until in 2007 he had the opportunity to meet Professor Jean Michel Dubernard in Reykjavik, Iceland, where he went for a conference. This man is popular in the health industry for performing hand transplants.

The talks continued until on January 13, 2021 Félix Gretarsson underwent arm transplant surgerywhich to most doctors seemed like an impossible feat.

More than a year after the operation, the man can now carry out various activities that until a few months ago were totally impossible. His recovery was much faster than expected, as the professionals indicated that after a year he could barely begin to move his arms a little, now he even lifts weights.