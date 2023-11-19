Felix the Cat has been rated for PC, Switch and PlayStation by the ESRB

As reported in Gematsu’s tweet, the ESRB has published a page dedicated to Felix the Catpublished by Konami in PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC versions.
There description reads: “It is a collection of action platformers where players help Felix save his girlfriend from an evil professor. Players traverse 2D pixelated environments using gadgets and vehicles (e.g., boxing glove, tank, submarine ) to defeat small, cartoonish creatures. Enemies typically fall off the screen when shot; some boss encounters feature wacky gun attacks, cartoonish bombs, and mild explosions.”
There is no information regarding the possible release date and the game is classified E for Everyone, meaning it is also suitable for a young audience.
The ESRB and PEGI
The ESRB is North America’s video game rating body. Our PEGI it works equally well or badly, i.e. both organizations define a set of rules to ensure that games signal via logos and symbols the types of content you can expect within the game and what age group it is for recommended the game.
Bodies like the ESRB and PEGI often reveal the arrival of games or other interesting information in advance, such as the release date of Dragon’s Dogma 2.
