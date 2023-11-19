Felix the Cat has been rated for PC, Switch and PlayStation by the ESRB

As reported in Gematsu’s tweet, the ESRB has published a page dedicated to Felix the Catpublished by Konami in PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC versions.

There description reads: “It is a collection of action platformers where players help Felix save his girlfriend from an evil professor. Players traverse 2D pixelated environments using gadgets and vehicles (e.g., boxing glove, tank, submarine ) to defeat small, cartoonish creatures. Enemies typically fall off the screen when shot; some boss encounters feature wacky gun attacks, cartoonish bombs, and mild explosions.”

There is no information regarding the possible release date and the game is classified E for Everyone, meaning it is also suitable for a young audience.