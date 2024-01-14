In essence, Xbox users mainly buy digitally, as demonstrated by previous results, and this actually makes the publication of physical games on these platforms, at least for titles of this caliber.

The publisher specializing in the publication and distribution of physical copies of indie and non-indie titles in rather limited editions was extremely sincere about the reasons for the exclusion: these games they don't sell enough on Xbox, at least as far as physical editions are concerned.

Two interesting returns from Konami's classic catalog were announced over the course of the week, with the next arrival of Felix the Cat Collection and of Rocket Knight Adventures Re-Sparked both titles expected on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch but not on Xbox And Limited Run Games explained why of this exclusion.

Rocket Knight Adventure Re-Sparked won't be coming to Xbox either

“If we could count on being able to sell around 5,000 physical copies of a game on Xbox, we could justify the ports without a digital quota, but we can only sell these quantities on PlayStation and Switch. Unfortunately, the vast majority of Xbox gamers primarily buy digitally,” said Limited Run CEO Josh Fairhurst.

“It's not that we can't develop ports on Xbox or don't want to spend money on it, it's that we wouldn't make any money. Sales of physical games on Xbox aren't enough to cover development costs, so we have no other option than avoid the exit on Xbox for these titles,” the label head reported.

Considering the standard habits of Xbox players, who actually tend to mainly enjoy digital games, as well as the fact that the best-selling next-generation Xbox console seems to be Xbox Series Swhich works exclusively digitally, it's easy to understand Limited Run's reasoning.

It is not precisely clear why Felix the Cat Collection and Rocket Knight Adventures Re-Sparked are not even released digitally, but it is likely that it is a collaboration between Konami and Limited Run also at the production level, therefore the latter, not having access to the profits from copies sold digitally, has decision-making power over both formats and the exclusion of one, in fact, also leads to the exclusion of the other.