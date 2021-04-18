The actor of Italian origin Felix Silla passed away on April 16 at the age of 84, because of a pancreatic cancer with which he had been battling. This was reported by his co-worker and friend Gil Gerard, through a heartfelt message on his personal Twitter profile.

“Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good thing I can get out of his death is that he no longer suffered. I will miss him so much, especially in the great times we had him in our panels. Just with him telling me to fuck off, ”Gerard posted last Friday.

According to the specialized medium Deadline, Felix Chair He began his career in the film and television industry as a stuntman, arriving in Hollywood in 1962.

Felix Silla began his career in the film and television industry as a stunt double in 1962. Photo: Felix Silla / Instagram

Throughout his career, the actor who spent his last hours at his home in Las Vegas, participated in several productions and although his face was not visible, his most outstanding works include an ewok in the Return of the Jedi film, Twiki in Buck Rogers and the aforementioned Uncle Thing in the remembered series Los locos Addams, a classic from 1964, where he was in 17 chapters

Battlestar Galactica, The Dukes of Hazzard and Star Trek: The Original Series are other productions in which Felix Silla displayed his acting talent. Additionally, he appeared as a stunt double in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, ET, Poltergeist, and Batman Returns.

